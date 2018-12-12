‘EOC Blitz’ and Enrichment at UCHS

Charles Warner | The Union Times “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” is a retelling of the familiar children’s story from the point of view of the Big Bad Wolf. The story was part of a study of how familiar stories can change when told from a different perspective. It was presented in Mrs. Stollger’s English I class as part of the “EOC Blitz” conducted at Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs” is a retelling of the familiar children’s story from the point of view of the Big Bad Wolf. The story was part of a study of how familiar stories can change when told from a different perspective. It was presented in Mrs. Stollger’s English I class as part of the “EOC Blitz” conducted at Union County High School.

UNION COUNTY — For three days last week the student body at Union County High School was divided with some taking part in an “EOC Blitz” while others took part in a variety of “Enrichment Programs.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Education website (ed.sc.gov) the “End of Course Examination Program (EOCEP) is a statewide assessment program of end of course tests for gateway courses awarded units of credit in English/language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies. The EOCEP encourages instruction in the specific academic standards for the courses, encourages student achievement, and documents the level of students’ mastery of the academic standards.”

The website states that “to meet federal accountability requirements, the EOCEP in mathematics, English/language arts and science will be administered to all public school students by the third year of high school, including those students as required by the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA) and by Title 1 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).”

It further states that “to earn a South Carolina high school diploma, students are required to pass a high school credit course in science, and a high school credit course in United States history in which the state’s end of course examinations are administered. … EOCEP examination scores count 20 percent in the calculation of the student’s final grade in gateway courses.”

To help its students successfully take and pass those end of course examinations as required by the EOCEP, Union County High School last week conducted a three-day “EOC Blitz” for the approximately 450 students affected by those requirements this year.

“The purpose of what we’re doing is to help raise our EOC scores,” Assistant Principal Ken Ellis said. “What we’re having students do is rotate among three sessions in the first and second blocs. We’re having them rotate to different classrooms where they are doing test strategies, practice questions, and specific content. The four categories for EOC are US History, Biology I, Algebra I, and English I.”

At the same time, Ellis said that the approximately 550 students not undergoing the EOC Blitz are taking part in a variety of Enrichment Programs.

“The kids who are not going to the EOC Blitz are participating in enrichment classes in a double bloc,” Ellis said. “They took a survey to determine their interests and that’s how they got in their enrichment programs.”

Ellis said those Enrichment Programs include:

• Music Production

• Leadership

• Chemical Reactions

• Rocket Science

• Meteorology

• Collaborative Murals

• Film Studies

• Music In Film

• Guided Paintings

• Bible History

On Thursday, the last day of the blitz, Ellis said those students in the Physical Education Enrichment Program were taking part in an indoor field day.

Ellis said the goal of the EOC Blitz in particular and, for that matter the Enrichment Programs and the educational efforts of UCHS in general, is to both improve the academic performance of the school as a whole and that of each of its students.

“One of the biggest things is it (the EOCEP) is a huge portion of our school report card and that determines how we are rated as a school,” Ellis said. “The idea with this is to give our students as many opportunities to be successful as possible.”

To improve student academic performance

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

