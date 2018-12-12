Jackets take giant step forward

UNION COUNTY — High school football season has come to an end. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets had a tremendous season that defied a lot of expectations. The Jackets ended the season 10-4 with a loss to Chester in the Upper State Championship game.

Non-Region Play

The Jackets season started off with a loss the the Chapman Panthers in Week Zero. Union County would rebound the next week and get their first win of the season over AC Flora. The third game of the season Union County played 5A power Gaffney toe to toe for a half before the Indians eventually pulled away in the second half. The Jackets then thumped 3A foe Broome 46-14 before wrapping up non-region play by falling to the 4A Greer Yellow Jackets.

Not A Bad Position

Heading into the region portion of the schedule the Jackets were 2-3 with losses to the defending 3A State Champs Chapman, 5A power Gaffney, and 4A power Greer (who ended up in Columbia). All in all not a bad position to be in after that tough stretch of games. The Jackets faced some of the best competition in the state and had come out in relatively good shape. Those tough tests had the Jackets ready for region play.

A Run Heavy Team

This Union County team found its identity. They were a run heavy team. Many were they good at running the football. The first week of region play they ran they ball all over the Clinton Red Devils.

Taking On Woodruff

The Jackets passed their first region test with flying colors, beating Clinton 62-7. The next region game was a big one. The Jackets went on the road to face the team that most people though would win this region, Woodruff.

Not only was this a big game because it was a potential region title matchup, it was also important to Union County because their former coach Bradley Adams was on the other sideline. Coaches may tell me I am wrong about this but I really believed the fact that Adams was on the other sideline provided a little spark that lit a flame under this Union County team. The Jackets got down early in the contest but battled back to win 42-28.

Tough Wins

After the emotional win at Woodruff, Union County didn’t have a letdown the following week and they cruised to a win over Mid-Carolina 48-8. The Jackets would end the regular season with tough wins over Newberry, 28-21, and Emerald 51-48. The Jackets would end region play undefeated and claim the Region 3 3A title.

Avenging Week Zero

The Jackets ran through the first two rounds of the playoffs with resounding victories over both Chesnee and Indian Land in which the Jackets scored 55+ in both games. In the third round of the playoffs Union County would face a much tougher challenge. The Jackets would have the opportunity to avenge their Week Zero loss against the defending champion Chapman. The Jackets did just that. Union County went to Inman and defeated the Panthers in a thriller, 27-26.

Versus Chester

With the win over Chapman, the Jackets advanced to the Upper State Championship game for the first time since 2015. This Upper State title game was the first one played at Union County Stadium since 2005. The Jackets got off to a good start but were unable to pull out the win against a very good Chester team.

Defying Expectations

The 2018 season was a success. This team did defy expectations. The running game was beyond impressive. It all started up front for Union County with one of the best Yellow Jacket offensive lines I have seen in sometime. Those guys opened up some holes big enough for me to run through, and that’s a big hole.

Kershaw

T.T. Kershaw led the Jackets in the rushing department despite missing a couple of games due to injury. Kershaw ran the ball 180 times for 1,731 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

Glover

Quarterback Kesean Glover also improved a lot between his sophomore and junior seasons, and he also had a great year running as well as passing. Glover ran the ball 182 times for 1,646 yards and twenty-one rushing touchdowns. Glover’s passing stats also were impressive, he went 100 of 195 for 1,463 yards and 10 passing touchdowns.

Next Season

The Union County offense was a lot of fun to watch this season, and while they will lose some key pieces they also have a lot of guys coming back next season, including quarterback Kesean Glover. The Jackets will miss offensive lineman Lewis McBeth who will graduate this year. McBeth was selected to represent UCHS in the North South All-star game in Myrtle Beach.

Recognizing The Defense

The defense did not really got a lot of recognition this year. Things started off kind of rough for the defense but they improved vastly from the beginning of the season until the end. That should be obvious by looking at the two games versus Chapman. The Jackets gave up nearly 60 points in the first game, and only 26 the second time around.

Cam Lott was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line, and Ced Neal had some big interceptions that helped the Jackets to a couple of wins. The Special teams was also solid with Jacob Crocker kicking extra points this season, something that has been an adventure for the Jackets in the past.

Massive Success

I know that these players and coaches wanted to end the season at Williams-Brice playing for a state title, and we all wanted that for them. It didn’t work out this year, but if you sit back and look at where this team was last year and where they are now you have to consider this season a massive success.

This time last year the Jackets had packed away all the equipment after a 2-9 season and had been playing basketball for several weeks. This year the basketball team had to wait a few extra weeks to be at full strength and I know that’s a problem Coach Will Hickson didn’t mind having.

To go from 2-9 to 10-4 in one season is one of the greatest turnarounds I have ever seen.

Impressive Turnout

The Upper State Championship game at Union County Stadium was something else. I was impressed by the turnout. It felt like a game back in they heyday of Jacket football. It felt really good to see Union County Stadium full of screaming Yellow Jacket fans.

A Giant Step Forward

This year’s team took a GIANT step forward in a quest to Make Jacket Football Great Again! Let’s hope that next year they take that last step and bring another football state title to Union County, South Carolina!

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

