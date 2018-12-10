FPES Students of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Students of the Month at Foster Park Elementary School are honored with a certificate recognizing their achievement and an ice cream party. These Students of the Month are Leeyunna Trowell, Brylie Howell, Makyleigh Benton, David Gallman, Ke’Morian Dawkins, Willie Dix, Keshon Kennedy, Ariel Briggs, Klahrissah Alvarado, Brayleigh Burnett, Martin Robinson, Robert “RJ” Bradburn, Zaria Hill, Kamrin Song, Chloe Bailey, Zaiden Francisco, Thomas Robinson, Curtis Hames, Princess Johnson, Keshawn Gallman, Bella Horne, Ava Eubanks, Tae Cheek, Leeana Gallimore-Stevens. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The Students of the Month at Foster Park Elementary School are honored with a certificate recognizing their achievement and an ice cream party. These Students of the Month are Leeyunna Trowell, Brylie Howell, Makyleigh Benton, David Gallman, Ke’Morian Dawkins, Willie Dix, Keshon Kennedy, Ariel Briggs, Klahrissah Alvarado, Brayleigh Burnett, Martin Robinson, Robert “RJ” Bradburn, Zaria Hill, Kamrin Song, Chloe Bailey, Zaiden Francisco, Thomas Robinson, Curtis Hames, Princess Johnson, Keshawn Gallman, Bella Horne, Ava Eubanks, Tae Cheek, Leeana Gallimore-Stevens.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School recognized students nominated by their teacher as Student of the Month with an ice cream party and a certificate.

Students are selected based on the acrostic AWESOME. Teachers and staff are constantly repeating the phrase “Keep Being Awesome!”

What does that mean to our students? It means they always do their best. It means they want to learn every day. It means being engaged in classroom activities and showing respect to everyone. It means the student is on time and prepared to learn. Finally, it means the student is making significant progress in performance and the student exemplifies a positive attitude.

We would like to congratulate the following students for “Being Super Awesome” this month:

• Leeyunna Trowell

• Brylie Howell

• Makyleigh Benton

• David Gallman

• Ke’Morian Dawkins

• Willie Dix

• Keshon Kennedy

• Ariel Briggs

• Klahrissah Alvarado

• Brayleigh Burnett

• Martin Robinson

• Robert “RJ” Bradburn

• Zaria Hill

• Kamrin Song

• Chloe Bailey

• Zaiden Francisco

• Thomas Robinson

• Curtis Hames

• Princess Johnson

• Keshawn Gallman

• Bella Horne

• Ava Eubanks

• Tae Cheek

• Leeana Gallimore-Stevens

