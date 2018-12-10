Foster Park Elementary’s new look

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The entry way, office window, and attendance clerk’s desk at Foster Park Elementary School have undergone makeovers that were partly financed by the school’s PTO. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The entry way, office window, and attendance clerk’s desk at Foster Park Elementary School have undergone makeovers that were partly financed by the school’s PTO.

UNION — The Foster Park Elementary School faculty, staff, and students are so excited about some of our school beautification projects that have recently been completed.

Our entry way, office window, and attendance clerk’s desk have had makeovers!

A special THANK YOU to our wonderful PTO for funding over half of these projects!

Remember … when you join the FPES PTO, you also help our school!!

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The entry way, office window, and attendance clerk’s desk at Foster Park Elementary School have undergone makeovers that were partly financed by the school’s PTO. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_FPES-Entryway.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School The entry way, office window, and attendance clerk’s desk at Foster Park Elementary School have undergone makeovers that were partly financed by the school’s PTO.

PTO helped finance beautification projects