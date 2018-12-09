To see as many saved as possible

Photo courtesy of Rev. Damon Duncan Rev. Damon Duncan is the new Pastor of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Union. Here he is pictured with his wife, Kara, and their daughter, Lilly. Photo courtesy of Rev. Damon Duncan Rev. Damon Duncan is the new Pastor of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Union. Here he is pictured with his wife, Kara, and their daughter, Lilly.

UNION — In Proverbs 29:18 it states that “where there is no vision, the people perish” and the new minister of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church has a vision for the church that includes reaching out to those in the community who are perishing.

Rev. Damon Duncan preached his first sermon as Pastor of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, December 2, continuing his service as man of God that began a decade ago after the Spartanburg native graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor’s of Art degree in Theology.

Duncan’s ministerial career includes six years as Associate Pastor at Turning Point Church in Spartanburg followed by four years as Pastor at Free Will Baptist Church in Greenwood.

A desire to “come home and serve close to the community I grew up in” and “lots of prayer” lead Duncan to Calvary Free Will Baptist Church and a ministry that he said will include helping those looking for a purpose in life to find it.

“I want to serve the community,” Duncan said. “There’s a big drug problem in our county with people out there searching for a purpose in life and can’t find it. I want to help them find that purpose through Jesus Christ.”

Duncan said his ministry will also include a focus on the relevance of The Bible to modern life and on the mentoring of young people.

“The main thing is shepherding the flock, it is about giving that godly counsel, showing people that what we’re facing today has been faced before,” Duncan said of being a pastor. “The Bible is as relevant today as it was two thousand years ago.

“It’s about mentoring young people, especially today when there are so many kids who are growing up without parental guidance,” he said. “You want to build character in young people by showing them that Jesus Christ is real and He loves and cares about you.”

As pastor, Duncan said his vision for Calvary Free Will Baptist includes outreach to the community to those in need.

“The vision for the church is we want to be able to reach out to the needy of Union County,” Duncan said. “We want to help those who are suffering from substance abuse and other addictions, we want to help them break free of those bonds.”

Duncan said he also wants to get more young people involved in the church and its ministries.

“The church has a heart for kids ministries and we want to see young people taking a more active role in the church, in the Body of Christ,” Duncan said. “We want to see them more involved and not just being there.”

All this, however, is a part of the process that leads to what Duncan said is the ultimate goal of himself, Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, and Christianity itself.

“The ultimate goal is to see as many people saved as possible,” Duncan said. “We want to make sure everybody has the gospel and the opportunity to accept Christ.”

Duncan is married and he and his wife, Kara, have a 5-year-old daughter, Lilly.

Calvary Free Will Baptist Church is located at 521 Peach Orchard Road, Union.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

