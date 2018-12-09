$1,000 for ‘Truck Full Of Toys’

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative WBCU’s Daniel Prince stands in front the Truck Full of Toys the station uses to collect toys to be distributed to the children of needy families in Union County. The “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign received a $1,000 donation from Broad River Electric Charities this week. -

GAFFNEY — WBCU’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign to provide toys and other presents to the children of needy families in Union County got a boost this week with a $1,000 donation from Broad River Electric Charities.

In a statement released Thursday, Broad River Electric Cooperative annuonced that its charitable arm, Broad River Electric Charities, has distributed $15,300 from its Operation Round Up® fund to local charities this holiday season. The press release states that these “17 organizations and initiatives represent a broad spectrum of causes and ministries, including toy drives, special needs, and education.”

The announcement states that “organizations receiving Operation Round Up® funds include the Broad River Leathernecks, Cherokee Co. Veterans, Cherokee Historical and Preservation Society, The Gaffney Ledger’s “Christmas is for Kids, Girls on the Run of Spartanburg, Humane Society of Cherokee County, Know2, Sonshine Club of Spartanburg, Boy Scouts of America, WBCU Truck Full of Toys, Back Pack Buddies, Cherokee Pregnancy Center, Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, Cherokee County School District, and Sisters and Brothers Committed to the Community.”

Truck Full Of Toys

For nearly a quarter of a century, WBCU has conducted its Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys toy drive each Christmas season. The drive collects donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations which can be used to purchase toys for distribution by the Salvation Army. All of the toys collected through the drive go to children in Union County.

If you would like to support Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys contact WBCU Radio Station at 864-427-2411.

Other Charities

The other groups to receive Operation Round Up® donations provide a variety of charitable services and will use those funds to support those services.

• Broad River Leathernecks, an organization of Cherokee County U.S. Marine Corps veterans, will use their $800 donation for an annual holiday toy drive for local children in need.

• Cherokee County Veterans received $500 to assist with the costs of their Veteran’s Day programs and parade.

• Cherokee Historical & Preservation Society will use their $500 to enhance educational opportunities at the historic Fort Thicketty site.

• The Gaffney Ledger’s “The Christmas is for Kids” campaign raises funds from the community to ensure that disadvantaged children Cherokee County will have presents for Christmas, received $500 .

• Girls on the Run of Spartanburg received $1,000 to provided scholarship into their program.

• The Humane Society of Cherokee County, which saves lives of unwanted animals, received $500.

• Know2 will put the $1,000 donation to their Neighborhood Ambassadors Program.

• The Sonshine Club of Spartanburg, which supports special needs adults, received $1,500.

• The Boys Scouts of America Palmetto Council received $1,500 to fund their programs across the Upstate.

• Midway Baptist Church’s BackPack Buddies ministry received $1,000 to provide food for needy children.

• The Cherokee Pregnancy Center will use the $1,000 donated towards the purchase of a new ultrasound machine.

• Children’s Cancer Center of the Carolinas will use a $3,000 donation to assist families of children battling cancer.

• The Cherokee County School District received $1,000 for their Share Space program, which teaches local students about Mars.

• Sisters and Brothers Committed to the Community received $500 for their Learning Center.

“It is inspiring to see the impact these organizations have on our communities,” said Broad River Electric Charities Board Member Nancy Jordan. “We thank the Broad River Electric membership for their generosity and the trust placed in our board to select these recipients.”

Donations to the selected charities come from Broad River Electric’s Operation Round Up program. Each month, the account balances of participating members are rounded up to the nearest dollar. That extra change goes to the benevolent fund that assists organizations and goodwill missions in and around Broad River Electric Cooperative’s service area.

Funds from Operation Round Up are distributed quarterly through Broad River Electric Charities, Inc, which is governed by a 7-member board representing the cooperative and the three major counties it serves — Cherokee, Union, and Spartanburg. Members of the Charities Board are Daisy Lemmons and Nancy Jordan of Cherokee County, Jane Rhinehart and Barbara Whitney of Spartanburg County, Carolyn Belue and Carol Smith of Union County and Broad River Electric President and CEO Terry Mallard (ex-officio). Organizations wishing to request funds can contact the cooperative to begin the application process.

