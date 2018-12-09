‘Story Time With Santa’ Wednesday

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will sponsor “Story Time with Santa” on Wednesday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will sponsor “Story Time with Santa” on Wednesday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

UNION — Santa Claus is coming to town this coming Wednesday and the littlest children of Union County are invited to come out and spend some time with him and receive a very special Christmas gift from the Jolly Old Elf.

In a statement released this week, Union County First Steps Executive Director Laura Wade announced that Santa will be taking a break from his work at the North Pole to travel to Union to take part in “Story Time With Santa”sponsored by her agency.

“We will have Santa coming to visit us at 11 o’clock at the Community Center on Porter Street,” Wade said Tuesday. “We will do a craft and read a book and then Santa will present each child present with a book to take home.”

Story Time for Santa is open to all children in Union County ages birth to 5 years old.

Wade said each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who must stay with them during the program.

For more information call Union County Firs Steps at 864-466-7647.

At the Union Community Center

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

