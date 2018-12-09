Fear can precede God’s miracles

Have you ever been afraid? I know we’ve all had experiences, especially in our youth of being afraid of things like the dark or maybe a thunderstorm. But even when we grow older, just because we overcome some fears doesn’t mean new ones won’t surface. We experience all types of fears in life ranging from health concerns, our children’s safety, finances, and even retirement. Fear is something natural that happens when we find ourselves in uncomfortable or unexpected situations.

Let us look to Luke’s gospel on the night our Savior was born to see who else may have experienced fear. In chapter 2 after Mary had given birth we’re told, “8 And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. 9 And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. 10 And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.”

It’s easy for us to remember the story of the shepherds and how they saw such an amazing sight then went and told the good news, however, don’t forget how they were first “sore afraid.” They were terrified! — But when they were told to not be afraid and they were given a mission, they went!

The Shepherds couldn’t help but be afraid — they had never seen anything like this, yet this scary moment would be the most important in their lives. What will you let fear do to you? While it can come at the most inopportune and unexpected time, it could mean a turning point in your life. All throughout the scripture God’s people were told not to fear — and in each case it was because they had a good reason to fear! With the human eye, many of them faced what seemed to be unsurvivable circumstances, yet, with their faith in the Lord, they overcame and God blessed his people by fighting their battles for them.

I encourage you today to keep moving forward in whatever God has called you to do. Don’t become polarized and still because of fear. Just as the shepherds were told not to fear, we too are instructed not to be afraid, and we can see this throughout God’s word. Isaiah wrote in the first verse of chapter 43 “Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.” We should also remember that it’s not wrong to feel scared or fearful at times, but we can’t stay there. We are to move on with our faith in Christ and not linger in thoughts can make us afraid of going forward.

Fear is something that generally occurs right before we see some of God’s greatest miracles!

I pray, “Lord, forgive me when I’m afraid. I know You are greater than anything I could ever face. It is when I doubt that I experience my greatest fear. I trust You Lord to lead, guide, and protect me though my journey on this earth. You have always been faithful. Grant me the courage to keep moving forward and tell of others of what You have done in my life. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen!”

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Rev.-Cathcart-1.jpg

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.