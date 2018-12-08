Charles Warner | The Union Times This sign that adorned the front of the pickup truck that towed the Lockhart Church of God float during the Lockhart Christmas Parade this past Sunday offers an important and timely reminder of who we should put our trust in. Christmas began with a gift from God to the human race. That gift was His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, who was given by His Father as living sacrifice for our sins. No one else could or would give such a gift than God. Furthermore, no one else would give such a gift to those who, all too often, reject the giver of that gift and live like He does not not exist and even, in far too many cases, try to deny His existence and, worse still, persecute those who believe in Him and try to live accordingly. Trust In God, not in human beings or the institutions they have created because sooner or later they, being imperfect, will let you down. God, however, never lets down those who place their trust in Him, accepts His Son as their Lord and Savior, and lets His Holy Spirit lead, guide, and direct them. So put trust your in the true, living, and only God, the God of The Bible, the God who created all that exists or ever will exist, the God that gave us the only path to eternal salvation, the God that will one day judge each and every one of us with His verdicts determined by whether or not we placed our trust in Him.

Read Romans 12:9-13

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

— Philippians 4:6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Almighty God, may we never forget that prayer bring us close to you and that you are the source of our strength and peace. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: In the midst of turmoil, prayer brings me peace.

