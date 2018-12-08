Gifted & Talented nominations open

Charles Warner | The Union Times The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 is now open. Charles Warner | The Union Times The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 is now open.

UNION COUNTY — The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 academic year at UCHS has opened.

Students may be nominated by teachers, parents or friends. Students may also nominate themselves.

Nomination forms will be sent home with each student in grades 8-11. The nomination form must be turned in to the designated contact listed on the form no later than 3:30 pm on Friday, January 11, 2019.

This arts screening is a four-step process which includes nomination, arts teacher screening, school audition and final district audition. School screenings will take place during the week of January 21-25, 2019. Students qualifying at the school level will be notified of the district audition date and time.

The GT Arts Program begins at the high school level for rising 9th graders-12th grade students. Programs offered at Union County High School are: GT Music, GT Art and GT Drama.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 is now open. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_UCHS.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The nomination period for the Union County High School Gifted and Talented Arts Classes for 2019-2020 is now open.