The lighting of the Union County Christmas Tree

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Christmas Tree on the grounds of the Union County Courthouse is a tradition of the Christmas season in Union County and so is its lighting. The tree was lit just after the Union Christmas Parade on Friday, November 30, and was part of the larger community celebration of Christmas sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce in downtown Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Christmas Tree on the grounds of the Union County Courthouse is a tradition of the Christmas season in Union County and so is its lighting. The tree was lit just after the Union Christmas Parade on Friday, November 30, and was part of the larger community celebration of Christmas sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce in downtown Union.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

Missionaries Meet

Pacolet River Missionaries will meet Saturday, December 8 at 9 a.m. at Mark Hill Baptist Church.

Rev. George Shells, Moderator.

Joyce Walker, President.

Church Anniversary

Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold its 139th Anniversary Banquet Saturday, December 8 at 5 p.m. at the Pacolet River Association Center, 168 Lovers Lane Road, Union.

The speaker will be Deacon Wallace Means Jr. of Friendship Baptist Church, Charoltte, NC.

Tickets cost $20 per person.

For more information contact Sister Viola Rice or Deacon Manning Jeter.

Rev. James E. Tillotson, Pastor.

Everyone is invited.

49th Choir Anniversary

The Duncaleers of Jeter Chapel AME Church will be celebrating their 49th Choir Anniversary, Sunday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jeffrey Hunter, Pastor.

Housing Authority Commission Meeting

The Commissioners of the House Authority of Union will meet Monday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m. at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Senior Citizens Christmas Party

The Lockhart Senior Citizens will have their Christmas Party at the Masonic Lodge on Monday, December 10 at 6 p.m.

Food will be provided.

Church Caroling

St. Paul Baptist Baptist Church will hold its Annual Caroling in front of the church on Sunday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

“Joy To The World” and other songs will be performed.

Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will have a Senior Citizens Gathering on Saturday, December 15 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Gospel Stage Play Presented

Mary Owens’ His Chosen Few presents the Gospel Stage Play “Teach Me How To Wait” Saturday, December 15 at 5 p.m. at USC Union.

Tickets are $15 at the door and $7.50 for children ages 6-12.

Contact Mary Owens at 864-427-0738 or 864-429-1402.

Door prizes will be awarded.

Appreciation And Anniversary Program

Woodson Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate their Pastor and Mrs. Robert E. Collins’ 20th Appreciation and Anniversary Program, Sunday, December 16 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Leon Wright, Pastor of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the guest minister.

Thank God for his 20 years at Woodson. May he continue to be Blessed and Grow Strong.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. Robert E. Collins, Pastor.

Friends And Family Day

Crossroad Missionary Baptist Church, Union, 108 South Enterprise Street, will celebrate their Annual Friends and Family Day on Sunday, December 16 at 2 p.m.

The guest speaker will ber Rev. Wallace Gregory from Gaffney.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet in the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall on Tuesday, December 18 at 6 p.m.

Will have finger food.

Ronny Lybrand will be providing the entertainment.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Gang Relay For Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, December 29.

First pick up at 7 a.m. in Jonesville at the Municipal Building. Second pick up at 7:30 a.m. in Union at the Old Walmart Parking Lot.

If interested feel free to call Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

Combined Watchnight Service

Friendship Baptist Church of Spartanburg and First Baptist Church of Fairforest will hold a Combined Watchnight Service at First Baptist Church of Fairforest at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 31.

Joint Watch-Night Services

Pastor Willie Cromer and the Macedonia Christian Church in the Cross Keys Community will be the host for the Joint Watch-Night Services at 10:30 p.m.

Rev. Iris Kennedy, Pastor of the New Hope AMEZ Church, will deliver the message.

All are invited to come help make this a joyous service in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Comprehensive Plans Input Sought

The public is being asked to participate in a survey to help the City of Union and Union County develop Comprehensive Plans for the future of the community.

Catawba Regional Council of Governments Senior Planner Kara W. Drane has announced that the county and the city are developing Comprehensive Plans and, as a part of community outreach, electronic surveys are available for residents to complete. Drane stated that the the short survey gives participants an opportunity to share their ideas on challenges and possibilities for the City and the County.

People interested in sharing ideas for the future of Union County and the City of Union are encouraged to complete a survey during October. Links to the survey can be found on Union County’s website www.countyofunion.org; City of Union’s website www.cityofunion.net; and Catawba Regional Council of Governments’ website www.catawbacog.org. It further states that printed surveys are available at Union County Courthouse, Union City Hall, and the Union County Tourism and Workforce Development Office, 103 West Main Street (Previously the SC Works location).

The Comprehensive Plan, mandated in the South Carolina Planning Act, is a reflection of local values. The required elements of the plan include population, land use, priority investment, housing, transportation, economic development, community facilities, cultural resources and natural resources.

For more information, contact Union County or Catawba Regional Council of Governments through the following individuals at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

• Katherine Pendergrass, Union County — 864-680-0555 or [email protected]

• Kara W. Drane, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

• Robby Moody, AICP, Catawba Regional Council of Governments — 803-327-9041 or [email protected]

December At The UCAC

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, December 11, at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Local Artists Showcase — Are you looking for that perfect Christmas gift? Let UCAC help! We are packed full of hand made art by over 13 different artists! Jewelry, ornaments, quilts, angels, cards, paintings, wreaths, ect. We have it all!

Christmas Paint Class — Join us as we create the perfect holiday painting! We will be using chalkboards to create this unique piece. Space is limited so please sign up early.

Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

$20 members/$25 non members

Christmas Mini Monet — We invite all children Kindergarten-4th grade to join us for our Christmas Mini Monet! We will be creating a one of a kind painting of Baby Jesus! Please pre-register for the class

Members $10/non-members $15

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, December 21. 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/$10 non-members

‘Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes’

The Town of Carlisle is sponsoring weekly “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” each Friday at 11 a.m.

The classes are designed to help people understand how proper diet and exercise can help prevent diabetes or help those who have the disease cope with it. The class will provide information on proper diet and exercise and the role they can play in helping prevent the onset of diabetes or help manage it.”

Carlisle has partnered with DHEC to provide the class which will be taught by Maxine Spencer who underwent training to serve as a lifestyles coach.

The town is offering the classes in response to the high number of people in Union County who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic. The goal of the program is to help people change their lifestyles and thus avoid or at least mitigate diabetes.

The “Fall Pre-Diabetic Classes” are open to any citizens of Union County at no charge.

To register for the classes and/or for more information call the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

Board meetings being at 6:30 p.m.

Additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• December 11, 2018

Financial Stability Navigator Sought

United Way of the Piedmont is expanding their financial stability work into Union County through the implementation of a Financial Stability Navigator.

Financial Stability Navigators are Americorps members who serve a year-long term through United Way of the Piedmont’s Americorps program. Americorps members serve in a number of roles throughout the community, helping nonprofits address issues around poverty. These Financial Stability Navigators are the boots on the ground for United Way’s financial stability work, helping connect individuals to resources and coaching them to meet their goals.

The addition of a Financial Stability Navigator in Union is the result of a partnership between United Way of the Piedmont and the Union County Carnegie Library. The library will host the new Navigator in addition to other local nonprofits in its South Street location in order to help people more easily access the services they need.

The goal of United Way’s Financial Stability work is to help individuals and families meet their basic needs and become self-sufficient. [Self-sufficiency is defined as the ability to make ends meet without public or private assistance.] This work is spearheaded by a the Financial Stability Task Force, a collaboration of nonprofits, businesses, government, and others focused on addressing barriers to self-sufficiency such as affordable housing, transportation, and financial literacy.

Due to the nature of the Financial Stability Navigator’s role, United Way is seeking a Union County resident who understands the unique needs and resources in the Union community. The Navigator is a part-time position with a paid living stipend. For more information or to apply please visit United Way’s Americorps website at www.uwpiedmont.org/Americorps​ or contact Dana Bertolino at ​[email protected]​ or 864-586-2285.

About United Way Of The Piedmont

United Way of the Piedmont is a local nonprofit that fights for the education, financial stability, and health of every member of our community. Our mission is to ​connect, engage, and inspire people to transform our community. ​We are more than fundraisers. We forge unique partnerships, find new solutions to old problems, and mobilize the best resources by inspiring others to join the fight. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to not just survive, but to ​thrive​.

Union Senior Center

Are you 60 and above….

Sick and tired of being alone….

Need someplace to go….

Things to do….

Lunch with friends, not by yourself….

Come join us at the Union Senior Center, 237 North Gadberry Street, Union, Monday-Friday (or any days you choose) for:

• Bingo

• Exercise

• Interesting programs

• Hot lunch (for a donation)

Transportation provided to and from the Senior Center.

Call 1-800-662-8330.

Catwaba Area Agency on Aging, 2051 Ebenezer Road, Suite B, Rock Hill.

