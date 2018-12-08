Christmas parade trophy winners

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter writes about the Lockhart Christmas Parade, the winning parade floats, her hope for decorated golf carts at next year’s parade, the memorial angels, and the town’s Christmas tree. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter writes about the Lockhart Christmas Parade, the winning parade floats, her hope for decorated golf carts at next year’s parade, the memorial angels, and the town’s Christmas tree.

We had wonderful weather for the Lockhart Parade, Sunday. I know some of you thought it looked like rain, but I’d been following the weather news all week, and I had confidence. So some that said they would come and be in it, didn’t, but you’re more than welcome next year. I think we’ll have to make different plans on our date next year. I was looking at the calender and found out that on our parade day, Buffalo has the same day, We have the whole year to think about it.

Trophy Winners

The Trophy winners for the floats were: The Girl Scouts (leader, Heather), Lockhart Church of God, and the Parris’s Pontoon.

Golf Carts

Next year I hope I have golf carts decorated. One came but never went down to the school to be in the parade, I think they came too late. You have to be at the school, no later than 2 p.m.

Winter Weather

Is winter here, finally? They say there’s snow expected this weekend. Snow is pretty, but I hope there won’t be any ice. And of course we all know it won’t last the whole day. Of course if we were up north, we’d have snow and ice for months, so we’re lucky here. But it’s still cold!!

Memorial Angels

If you want a memorial angel put up on our fence in Lockhart, the deadline to have one made is December 15. The new ones are $20. To maintain one you already have it’s $10. You can come into the shop at 411 Lockhart Drive or Town Hall, or mail your payment to PO Box 160, Lockhart, SC 29364.

Christmas Tree

The Christmas Tree in our parking lot will not be up this year. We’ve searched and the cords that hold up our lights for the tree has come up missing. Many of us have searched and it seems they walked away.

Well, by the time we can purchase more wires, and make an appointment with the power company to help put them up, they’ll only be up for one week. So we decided that next year we’d have the money to buy it. See, every year we have to buy new lights, so since we didn’t use our new lights, that money can be used for cords.

Donations Needed

Donations is the only way we can pay the power bill for all the ornaments on the street poles, and buying the light bulbs that are in them, the tree lights and cords. If we don’t get donations, then that’s less we can do. We depend on our wonderful town people. Thank you.

Mayor Retiring

I’m sure most of you know that Ailene is retiring from being Mayor on December 18. So after our town meeting on that day, there will be a Christmas and retiring party at the Fellowship Hall (basement) at the First Baptist Church, next door to the Town Hall and everyone is welcome to come. I will be taking over, so you can get a hold of me at my shop, or call Shannon at the Town Hall. If you want to meet privately, call and make an appointment. As I’ve done since I’ve been on Council, I will do my best to help all of you.

Sympathy

My sympathy goes out to Jackie Parks and his family for the loss of Linda, this week. I also heard that Luke Wilson passed away this week.

Good night and call at 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter writes about the Lockhart Christmas Parade, the winning parade floats, her hope for decorated golf carts at next year’s parade, the memorial angels, and the town’s Christmas tree. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Town-of-Lockhart-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column Connie Porter writes about the Lockhart Christmas Parade, the winning parade floats, her hope for decorated golf carts at next year’s parade, the memorial angels, and the town’s Christmas tree.

News Around Lockhart