Guinn looking to achieve more

UNION COUNTY — Michael Guinn is looking to finish his college career with a big wins both academically and athletically.

Guinn, the son of Michael Sr. and Audrey Guinn of Union, is now in his senior year at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

A student-athlete, Michael is majoring in Business Management while also being a member of the college’s Track and Field Team.

Head Coach Chyna Davis pointed out that Michael has excelled both academically and athletically at Emmanuel College.

“Being a student-athlete is no easy task, however, Michael is able to uphold over a 4.0 GPA and be a part of the Student Athlete Leadership Group,” Davis said. “Michael is also the Team Captain of his Track and Field Team at Emmanuel. He holds the second fastest time in the One Hundred Meter and is also a three-time NCAA National Championship Qualifier in only two years of being at Emmanuel.”

As impressive as his achievements to date have been, Michael has no plans to rest on his laurels, but instead wants to achieve even more in this, his senior year.

“With it being his last year and track season at Emmanuel he hopes to finish out the year strong by winning a conference title and receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management,” Davis said.

