Making a difference in young lives

UNION COUNTY — What is the best way to succeed in life?

An answer to that question was offered by self-help author Oliver Napoleon Hill who said that “it is literally true that you can succeed best and quickest by helping others succeed.”

Helping others, in this case schoolchildren, succeed in life and through that success improve the world is the goal of the Union County Healthy Youth Coalition, a collaborative effort of the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Union County 4-H. The coalition works with the State Park Service, law enforcement agencies, government officials, churches, and after school groups to provide positive programming, hands-on activities, and field trips for children and youth that may not otherwise have the opportunity.

On Tuesday, November 27, the coalition held a program at Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site attended by 30 children and youth from two after school groups who were bused to the historic sight. Upon arrival, Ranger Nate Johnson and Ranger Stephanie Cohen gave a brief lesson on the historical significance of Rose Hill Plantation and the purpose of the State Park Service and National Forest Service. Participants then took a nature walk where Ranger Nate showed them and spoke about ruins of an old tenant’s house and a “witness tree” which had recently come down in a storm. This tree was a hickory that dates back to 1797. It is called a “witness tree” because of all it has witnessed during its life. They then moved to an area where a bonfire had been prepared for an additional lesson and roasting marshmallows.

“It is great to work with other agencies to provide positive programs for the young folks of Union County,” Union County 4-H Director Mark Cathcart said. “Hopefully this program is the first of many.”

Coalition Board Chairperson Mary Owens said that “we as a coalition team are trying to reach our youth about alcohol and drugs by involving them in other activities”.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to this coalition, please contact Mary Owens at the Union County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse at 864-429-9079.

Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Students from two after school programs recently took part in an event at Rose Hill Plantation sponsored by the Union County Healthy Youth Coalition. Photo courtesy of Union County 4-H Ranger Nate Johnson with the State Park Service speaks to students from two after school programs during an event sponsored by the Union County Healthy Youth Coalition at Rose Hill Plantation.

Coalition sponsors event at Rose Hill Plantation