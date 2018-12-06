New lyrics for familiar hymns

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Union Music Club member Kathleen Read accompanied on the auto harp during a program presented by lyricist Martha Norris during the club’s November meeting. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Union Music Club member Kathleen Read accompanied on the auto harp during a program presented by lyricist Martha Norris during the club’s November meeting. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Martha Norris, lyricist, and her son, Robert Norris, presented a program featuring her new lyrics put to old hymn tunes during the Union Music Club’s November meeting. Photo courtesy of Union Music Club Martha Norris, lyricist, and her son, Robert Norris, presented a program featuring her new lyrics put to old hymn tunes during the Union Music Club’s November meeting.

UNION, — The Union Music Club program for November featured Martha Norris, a lyricist from Anderson, South Carolina. The meeting was held at the Union County Museum on Sunday, November 13, 2018 and celebrated the Crusade for Strings.

Martha Norris, who is both a poet and lyricist, writes new lyrics to familiar hymn tunes.

She also writes lyrics to her own original music. The lyrics come from personal experiences and her abiding faith in God. Mrs. Norris shared with the group how she started in writing lyrics, and challenged the club to write their own lyrics. Her son, Robert Norris, Director of Music at Easley Presbyterian Church led the group in singing hymns with Mrs. Norris’ lyrics. Kathleen Read accompanied on auto harp, guitar and piano.

Songs included “A Lullaby of God’s Love,” “Lord, Let Your Music Fill Our Souls,” “Time to Rest,” “Christ, the Savior, Lives Today,” “Christ is Gently Calling,” “Thank You Father, for Our Family,” and “Let us Celebrate Christmas Day.”

The November Hymn of the Month was presented and sung by Sally Summers. She performed “Bless This House,” accompanied by Tommy Bishop. Kathy Stepp shared a selection from the book “Grace Notes.”

For more information on the Union Music Club, please contact Nancy Kennedy at email address [email protected]

Lyricist presents program for Union Music Club