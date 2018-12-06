JV Boys score 1st win of season

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School JV Boys earned their win of the season with 60-37 victory over the Broome Centurions Monday night in Spartanburg.
Monday was the Yellow Jackets first game with the entire team after a double overtime loss to Chapman and a loss to Gaffney last week.
The Yellow Jackets led at the end of the first quarter 12-6, and increased their lead to 27-14 at halftime.
In the 2nd half, UCHS led as much as 29 points in the 3rd quarter completing the game with the score of 60-37.
Scoring
• JaBryson Hunter — 10 points
• OJ Land — 7 points
• Jarran Tennant — 4 points
• Terry Smith — 3 points
• KJ McCluney — 16 points (leading the team)
• Quay Kershaw — 6 points
• Termaine Epps — 13 points