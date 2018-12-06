UCHS Rifle Team finishes 2nd

Photo courtesy of Facebook The Union County High School Rifle Team finished second in competition at Nations Ford High School and will play this Saturday in the “Best of the Best” at Lexington High School in North Carolina. Photo courtesy of Facebook The Union County High School Rifle Team finished second in competition at Nations Ford High School and will play this Saturday in the “Best of the Best” at Lexington High School in North Carolina.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Rifle Team finished second in a match at Nations For High School.

In the Top Ten Veterans Team Captain RJ Sanders placed 3rd, Alex Burns placed 8th and Ryan Vinson placed 10th.

In the Top Ten First Year Luke Burns placed 6th. In Veteran Prone Position Team Captain R J Sanders placed 1st.

In Veteran Kneeling Team Captain RJ Sanders placed 2nd and Ryan Vinson placed 3rd.

In Veterans Finals Team Captain RJ Sanders placed 1st.

In First Year Kneeling Jacob Harbst placed 1st and in First Year Finals Kameron Taylor placed 3rd.

In Team Overall Union County High School placed 2nd.

Congratulations to these guys for these great accomplishments.

The team will travel this coming Saturday to Lexington High School in North Carolina for the Best of the Best.

Photo courtesy of Facebook The Union County High School Rifle Team finished second in competition at Nations Ford High School and will play this Saturday in the “Best of the Best” at Lexington High School in North Carolina. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_UCHS-Rifle-Team.jpg Photo courtesy of Facebook The Union County High School Rifle Team finished second in competition at Nations Ford High School and will play this Saturday in the “Best of the Best” at Lexington High School in North Carolina.

To compete in ‘Best of the Best’ this Saturday