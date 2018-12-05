Praying to offer something in return

Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a meme on the Internet that shows huge crowds waiting early in the morning to go shopping, watch a parade, and attend a ball game. The meme also shows a church later in the morning that is practically empty. It seems that today in America — a supposedly Christian nation — people will get up in the wee hours to go feed their worldly — and transitory — appetites, but can’t be bothered to gather together to worship God and fill their spiritual — and eternal — needs. The greatest deal offered by a store, the most spectacular parade, and the most exciting ballgame are at best temporary fixes that will wear off and require another high whereas the Word of God shared and studied in God’s House can change lives forever and give those whose lives are changed eternal life. Our churches should never be empty on Sundays, they should be full and our hearts made full by joining our Christian brothers and sisters in there in worshipping our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Charles Warner | The Union Times There’s a meme on the Internet that shows huge crowds waiting early in the morning to go shopping, watch a parade, and attend a ball game. The meme also shows a church later in the morning that is practically empty. It seems that today in America — a supposedly Christian nation — people will get up in the wee hours to go feed their worldly — and transitory — appetites, but can’t be bothered to gather together to worship God and fill their spiritual — and eternal — needs. The greatest deal offered by a store, the most spectacular parade, and the most exciting ballgame are at best temporary fixes that will wear off and require another high whereas the Word of God shared and studied in God’s House can change lives forever and give those whose lives are changed eternal life. Our churches should never be empty on Sundays, they should be full and our hearts made full by joining our Christian brothers and sisters in there in worshipping our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Read 1 Chronicles 29:14-18

We have given you only what comes from your hand.

— 1 Chronicle 29:14 (NIV)

PRAYER: O God, thank you for all the gifts you have given us. Thank you for allowing us to offer something in return. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: By giving to others, I show gratitude to God.