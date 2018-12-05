You never know where ghosts are

Charles Warner | The Union Times Midlands Ghost Chasers Joe and Erin Nelson chat with Union County Museum Director Rozelle Bramlett. The Midlands Ghost Chasers conduct investigations into paranormal activity. The team has conducted a number of investigations into paranormal activity at locations in Union County. Charles Warner | The Union Times Midlands Ghost Chasers Joe and Erin Nelson chat with Union County Museum Director Rozelle Bramlett. The Midlands Ghost Chasers conduct investigations into paranormal activity. The team has conducted a number of investigations into paranormal activity at locations in Union County.

UNION COUNTY — When they conduct an investigation into paranormal activity the Midlands Ghost Chasers always begin and end each investigation the same way.

They pray.

“We pray at the beginning of each investigation and at the end,” Ghost Chaser Erin Nelson said. “We ask for protection for both us and any spirits we might encounter. We ask God to allow us to help and understand what message the spirits might be trying to communicate.

“Then we pray at the end, thanking God for allowing us to have this time together to be able to communicate with the spirits,” she said. “We also ask him to make sure any spirit stays at the location so we can all safety return home to our families.”

Midlands Ghost Chasers is a five-member team of paranormal investigators founded by Erin’s husband, Joe Nelson. The other Ghost Chasers are Will Darnell, Joe’s best friend who helped him found the group, and Jane and Larry Pettit, a couple that first met the team through winning an investigation with them.

Joe said he founded Midlands Ghost Chasers because he’s always been fascinated with ghosts.

“I’ve just always been intrigued, hearing ghost stories, reading ghost stories, seeing them on TV,” Joe said. “Anything to do with the supernatural.”

While the popular imagination associates ghosts with graveyards and old and abandoned houses, Joe said they are actually more prevalent — and present — than most people think.

“Ghosts are everywhere, you just never know where they are,” Joe said. “If somebody asked me flat out what’s the best ghost hunting tip I’d say it’s pay attention and, to go along with that, to use your senses, such as sight, hearing, and even smell.”

Joe said the use of the senses can help a living person know if a ghost is present because while they are no longer truly part of the natural world, a ghost’s presence can nevertheless influence it.”

“You can feel the changes in the environment, in the temperature, in the air,” Joe said.

While the use of the senses can help a person pick up on the presence of the ghost, the Midlands Ghost Chasers use science and technology to not only detect but also obtain physical evidence of the presence of a ghost.

“We are a scientific-based group,” Joe said. “We use different electronic devices that measure energy, electricity, temperature. Some of the equipment picks up sounds you can’t hear with the naked ear.”

The Midlands Ghost Chasers have been to Union County to conduct investigations at USC-Union, Union Medical Center, LW Long Resource Center, and the Inn at Merridun. The results of those investigations are the subjects of episodes of “Union County Spirit Encounters,” being aired by The Union Connection Channel 192.

Other locations that have also been investigated and filmed and will be aired in the near future are the Cross Keys House, the site of the Victor Bishop murder from the early 1940s, the Gist Cemetery. Melissa Youngblood, Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, said recently that more such investigations are in the works and will also be aired when completed.

(Erin said Monday, that Youngblood is now a member of the team. She said her membership grew out of the team’s work in Union County.)

In addition to their investigations in Union County, the Midlands Ghost Chasers have investigated historic landmarks in other parts of South Carolina including Proctor Hall in Camden and the Charleston Jail, and in other states including one in St. Augustine, Florida.

While motion pictures and television programs such as “The Legend of Hell House,” “The Haunting,” “The Evil,” “The Shining,” and “Rose Red” depict places where paranormal activity occurs as extremely dangerous with malevolent spirits wreaking havoc on the living, Joe said such depictions are exaggerations of the actual reality.

“TV shows and movies give the paranormal a bad name,” Joe said. “They go off ratings, that’s how they make their money. People love being scared and it makes people think paranormal is a bad, scary thing. It’s way over done.”

While there was one investigation where they determined the paranormal activity was the result of demonic activity, the Nelsons say that for the most part the spirits they encounter are not evil. They said that while some are not friendly and will let them know they want them to go away, others are friendly and being in their presence is a pleasant and even happy experience.

“My favorite experience is sitting on the floor of a historical home or in an graveyard singing nursery rhymes with children’s spirits,” Erin said. “There are spirits that don’t want us there, they can bite and pull hair or touch or scratch.”

However, Erin said that in many cases when a spirit makes physical contact with a member of the team, they are not necessarily being violent or hateful, but are instead trying to communicate.

“It’s not meant to be painful,” Erin said of many of those physical interactions. “They are just trying to let you know they are there and converse with you.”

Erin said that, depending on the circumstances, the team will even encourage the ghosts to touch them.

“We ask them to touch us as long as we feel it is a safe environment,” Erin said, giving an example from one of the team’s investigations in Union. “He (Joe) invited Governor Gist to shake his hand.”

Did the man known as the “Secession Governor” of South Carolina and owner of Rose Hill Plantation actually shake Joe’s hand? To find out, tune in to “Union County Spirit Encounters” The Union Connection Channel 192 to see the result of that investigation and the other investigations into local paranormal activity conducted — and to be conducted — by the Midlands Ghost Chasers.

Team investigates paranormal activity

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

