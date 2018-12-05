Jackets fall to Cyclones 21-14

Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover hands the ball off to fellow Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage during Friday’s game against the Chester Cyclones. Photo by Brett Shugart Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover hands the ball off to fellow Yellow Jacket Ke’Avis Savage during Friday’s game against the Chester Cyclones. Photo by Brett Shugart US House of Representatives 5th District Rep. Ralph Norman flips the coin to begin Friday’s game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chester High School Cyclones. Photo by Brett Shugart US House of Representatives 5th District Rep. Ralph Norman flips the coin to begin Friday’s game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chester High School Cyclones. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jackets were emotional following their 21-14 loss to the Chester High School Cyclones in Friday’s 3A Upper State Championship game. Photo by Brett Shugart The Union County High School Yellow Jackets were emotional following their 21-14 loss to the Chester High School Cyclones in Friday’s 3A Upper State Championship game.

UNION COUNTY — The 2018 football season came to an end for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets with Friday’s loss to the Chester High School Cyclones.

The Yellow Jackets and the Cyclones took to the field Friday night at the Union County Stadium to determine which team would be the 2018 3A Upper State Champions.

When the game ended, the Cyclones had won the 3A Upper State Championship 21-14 and brought the season to an end for the Yellow Jackets.

For more about Friday’s game, this past season, and Saturday’s State Championship game between Chester and Dillon see Saturday’s edition of The Union Times and online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Loss bring 2018 season to an end for UCHS