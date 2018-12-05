Five Wolverines on All-Region Team

Brown Brown Saverance Saverance Crumley Crumley Stone Stone Prather Prather

WHITMIRE — Five Whitmire football players were selected to the 2018 Class A-Region One All Region Football Team. The players were, Jaylen Brown, C.J. Saverance, Chandler Crumley, Matthew Prather and Jordan Stone.

Jaylen Brown, cornerback/wingback, is a 5’8, 127 lb. senior. Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said Brown is a four year starter at cornerback, with 27 tackles, three interceptions and one caused fumble.

“In only six games on offense, due to a hamstring injury, Jaylen ran for 808 yards on 81 carries and scored 10 touchdowns,” he said. “He also averaged 18 yards per return on kickoffs.”

Brown was also selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team.

C.J. Saverance , offensive tackle/defensive end, is a 6’2, 235 lb. senior.

“Despite having the ‘Best Hands on the Team’ C.J. had to play offensive tackle for a lot of his junior and senior seasons. He did so without complaint because it was what was best for the team,” Jenkins said.

On defense Saverance had 33 tackles and two sacks from his defensive end position. He was also elected team captain by his teammates, and was selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team.

Chandler Crumley, fullback/linebacker, is a 5’11, 230 lb. sophomore. Crumley led the team on defense with 97 total tackles (73 solo). He also had one sack, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble. On offense Crumley had 96 Carries for 528 yards (5.5 yards per carry average) and four pass receptions. He scored six touchdowns and four two point conversions.

“He was elected team captain by his teammates as a sophomore,” Jenkins said.

He was also selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team.

Matthew Prather, fullback/linebacker, is a 5’10, 179 lb. junior. Prather was second on team with 68 total tackles (52 Solo), he also had three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.

“Matthew has been a starter since his freshman season,” Jenkins said.

Jordan Stone, offensive guard/ defensive end, is a 5’7, 215 lb. senior. Stone is a three year starter and “Most Valuable Offensive Linemen” according to Jenkins. He had 45 tackles (30 solo) from his defensive end spot with one pass deflection, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He was elected team captain by his teammates, and was also selected to the Newberry County Touchdown Club All County Team.

This year the Region Champion Dixie Hornets swept the Region‘s Top Individual Awards. Dixie Head Coach Vic Lollis was named Region Coach of the Year. Dixie’s senior wingback/linebacker Deveion Donald was named Region Player of the Year. Donald will also play in the North/South All Star Game in Myrtle Beach today.

Brown also on Touchdown Club All County Team