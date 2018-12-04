Paper delivery delayed one day

Flags are at half-mast throughout America in memory of former president George H.W. Bush who died November 30. The US Postal Service will be closed Wednesday in memory of the late president and so the Wednesday edition of The Union Times will not be delivered until Thursday. Flags are at half-mast throughout America in memory of former president George H.W. Bush who died November 30. The US Postal Service will be closed Wednesday in memory of the late president and so the Wednesday edition of The Union Times will not be delivered until Thursday.

UNION COUNTY — Wednesday’s edition of The Union Times will not be delivered on Wednesday due to the US Postal Service being closed in honor of the memory of former president George H.W. Bush who died Friday, November 30.

The hard copy of the paper will be delivered Thursday, but subscribers were able to read Wednesday’s edition online at our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and on our Facebook page beginning Wednesday morning.

We apologize for any inconvenience the delayal of the delivery of Wednesday’s paper may cause our readers.

Due to death of former president Bush

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

