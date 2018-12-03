Good behavior celebration at BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School got to enjoy a day of fun with inflatables in celebration of their excellent behavior for the first quarter of the school year. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School got to enjoy a day of fun with inflatables in celebration of their excellent behavior for the first quarter of the school year. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These Buffalo Elementary School students are having fun on an inflatable slide during the school’s celebration of excellent student behavior during the first quarter of the current school year. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These Buffalo Elementary School students are having fun on an inflatable slide during the school’s celebration of excellent student behavior during the first quarter of the current school year. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A Buffalo Elementary School student slides down one of the inflatable slides that were part of the school’s celebration of excellent student behavior during the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A Buffalo Elementary School student slides down one of the inflatable slides that were part of the school’s celebration of excellent student behavior during the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

BUFFALO — At Buffalo Elementary School they held a party recently to celebrate the good behavior of the school’s students.

The school held a “Good Behavior Celebration” with students enjoying a fun-filled day of inflatables to recognized their excellent behavior during the first quarter of the school year.

The students were being rewarded as a part of the school’s PBIS (Positive Behavior Incentive System) Good Behavior Initiative.

