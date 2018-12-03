FPES holds bus evacuation drill

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a bus evacuation drill as part of National School Bus Safety Week. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a bus evacuation drill as part of National School Bus Safety Week.

UNION — Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties — to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety.

Designed to promote school bus safety, school districts throughout the country observe School Bus Safety Week.

On Tuesday, October 23, 2018, Foster Park Elementary School students participated in a bus evacuation drill to review the procedures of exiting the bus in case of an accident. Several Union County Schools’ bus drivers were on hand to help with the drill.

FPES is thankful for its wonderful bus drivers who get our students to and from school safely each day.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students at Foster Park Elementary School took part in a bus evacuation drill as part of National School Bus Safety Week.

