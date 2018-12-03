Edible hands-on learning at FPES

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in in Mrs. Wells’ fourth grade class at Foster Park Elementary School used food to help them learn their lessons. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in in Mrs. Wells’ fourth grade class at Foster Park Elementary School used food to help them learn their lessons.

UNION — Students in Mrs. Wells’ fourth grade class at Foster Park Elementary School love hands-on learning ….. with food!

Recently, they concluded their study of clouds by making the different types of clouds using marshmallows.

In addition, they used Skittles to make multiplication arrays during their multiplication unit.

Anytime students can use food to solidify their learning, they love it!

Students use food in their studies