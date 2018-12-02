A 2018 Attraction of the Year

Photo courtesy of the Olde English Tourism Commission The Ag+Art Tour in Union County has been recognized as one of the “Attractions of the Year” for 2018 by the Olde English District Tourism Commission (OED). Elise Ashby (third from left), Chair of the Ag+Art Tour in Union County, accepted the award on behalf of the Union County Tour during the OED’s Annual Luncheon this past Wednesday. Also attending the luncheon were (left to right) Sonja Burris (York), Ben Boyles (co-founder), Cherry Doster (Lancaster), Suzi Sale (Kershaw), Terry Vickers (Fairfield), Strauss Shiple-Moore (co-founder) and with her arms open wide Jayne Scarborough (OED). Photo courtesy of the Olde English Tourism Commission The Ag+Art Tour in Union County has been recognized as one of the “Attractions of the Year” for 2018 by the Olde English District Tourism Commission (OED). Elise Ashby (third from left), Chair of the Ag+Art Tour in Union County, accepted the award on behalf of the Union County Tour during the OED’s Annual Luncheon this past Wednesday. Also attending the luncheon were (left to right) Sonja Burris (York), Ben Boyles (co-founder), Cherry Doster (Lancaster), Suzi Sale (Kershaw), Terry Vickers (Fairfield), Strauss Shiple-Moore (co-founder) and with her arms open wide Jayne Scarborough (OED).

UNION COUNTY — The Ag+Art Tour in Union County has been named one of the 2018 “Attractions of the Year” by the Olde English District Tourism Commission.

The Olde English District Tourism Commission (OED), which promotes tourism for Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Union and York counties, held its Annual Luncheon this Wednesday at King Mountain State Park in York County. The luncheon, which was attended by tourism and economic development officials of the counties that make up the Olde English District including Union County, featured an address Michael Scoggins, staff historian for the Culture & Heritage Museums (CHM) of York County, South Carolina, and director of the CHM’s Southern Revolutionary War Institute, spoke on the importance of Revolutionary War History in the region.

In a statement issued about Wednesday’s luncheon, the OED states that this year was recognizing a group as “Attractions of the Year. This event extends over every weekend in June and involves all seven counties of the OED. It began in York County in 2012 and quickly expanded to all of the OED. It expanded to seven counties outside the OED for a total of 14 counties in 2018 and we expect that it will eventually involve the entire state.”

That event is the “South Carolina Ag+Art Tour” which the press release describes as “a free, self-guided tour of farms and artisans. During the tour visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, dance to the melodies of bluegrass and folksongs, and learn more about rural life. The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 45,000 + visitors participating since 2012. For all of their diligence, tremendous effort and team spirit, representatives from Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Union and York counties were recognized as Attractions of the Year for the Ag+Art Tour. “

The press release states that “Union County has hosted the Ag+Art Tour since 2015 welcoming over 5,000 visitors/tourists and has featured several farms throughout the County including Jackson Farm, Piedmont Physic Garden, Pea Ridge Distillery at Hereford Hills Ranch, Six Oaks Farm, Fowken Farms, Three Horse Milling, Jonesville Veggie Patch, Olivia’s Way Garden. The Ag+Art Tour in Union has also provided local artisans, bakers, soap makers and crafts to be showcased. For the past three years local chefs have provided fabulous kick-off diners from meats, fruits and vegetables grown right here in Union County.”

It further states that “Elise Ashby was recognized as the Chair of the Ag+Art Tour in Union County and received the award on behalf of Union County Tour; also, in attendance from Union County were Curtiss Hunter, Union County Tourism Director, Tourism Board members Lynda Casey-Clark and Rebecca Rochester and Union County’s Director of Community Development, Katherine Pendergrass.”

Ashby thanked the OED for its recognition of the Union County and said that the tour has grown since the county first began participating in it.

“Union County has been part of the Ag+Art Tour for the last four years, the number of sites, artisans, and tourists has grown,” Ashby said Thursday. “More county residents and a greater number of tourists have visited our farm sites. Not only do the farmers show how to grow fruits and vegetables, they teach the importance of healthy eating. I am honored to have received this award on behalf of the farmers, artisans, and residents of Union County.”

Ashby added that the county will again participate in Ag+Art in 2019 and the tour is already seeking to recruit more farms and artisans. If anyone is interested in participating, Ashby said they can call her at 864-427-1530.

Pendergrass pointed out that tourism has a positive impact on Union County.

“Tourism brings new ideas, events, and opportunities to Union County, and that in turn brings money into our county,” Pendergrass said Thursday. “It expands knowledge. It creates camaraderie as well because it fosters pride, brings us together, and allows us to showcase who we are, a strong, caring, vibrant, and forward looking community.”

Hunter also discussed the impact of tourism, pointing out that this weekend, Union County is hosting the Palmetto State Jamboree coon hunting and squirrel hunting events at the Union County Fairgrounds; the “Ho Ho Holy Smoke BBQ & Bluegrass Festival,” also at the fairgrounds; and its first “Traditional Old English Mounted Foxhunting” at Cane Creek Presbyterian Church, Cane Creek Church Road, Union and the nearby Bruce property. While the county will benefit from these and other tourism events, Hunter said it will not benefit from it as much as it could and that other counties will reap those benefits instead.

“Tourism is the the largest employer in South Carolina, it brings in billions of dollars to the State of South Carolina,” Hunter said. “This weekend alone, we (Union County) are fueling surrounding counties with tourism dollars because we do not have the infrastructure to support out of town tourism visitors.”

While it needs to develop that infrastructure, Hunter said the county has nevertheless reaped benefits from tourism, including some long-term ones.

“What tourism has gained for Union County is property owners,” Hunter said. “We have people who come here and buy property and this increases our tax base.”

Hunter pointed out that Ag+Art has played an important role in attracting tourists/potential property owners to Union County, an attraction that she said stems from a growing interest in nature and healthy living.

“Ag+Art has drawn people here from Georgia and North Carolina who want their children to understand what nature is,” Hunter said. “Also fueling it is the ‘Whole Foods” movement, people wanting to eat fresh fruit and vegetables. It has really caught on and Ag+Art is bringing those people here as tourists and possibly property owners.”

For more information about the Ag+Art Tour in Union County, contact past Chair, Elise Ashby, Open Air Celebrations at [email protected] or 864-427-1530.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

