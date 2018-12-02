A THANKFUL THURSDAY blessing

Photo courtesy of Union County Meals on Wheels Stephanie Goodale (left) presents Meals on Wheels Volunteer Nancy Anderson (right) with a check for $500 to Union County Meals on Wheels. The donation is from PLUSH Online LLC, an online business owned by Goodale and Heather Randall. Photo courtesy of Union County Meals on Wheels Stephanie Goodale (left) presents Meals on Wheels Volunteer Nancy Anderson (right) with a check for $500 to Union County Meals on Wheels. The donation is from PLUSH Online LLC, an online business owned by Goodale and Heather Randall.

UNION COUNTY — Two local residents who operate an online business and want to bless others as they have been blessed recently made a sizable donation to a local group that feeds those in need.

In a statement released this week, the owners of PLUSH Online LLC announced that “as a part of our THANKFUL THURSDAY campaign during the month of November, PLUSH is very excited to be able to give $500 to the Meals on Wheels organization.”

The press release states that PLUSH Online LLC “is a plus-sized Facebook Boutique owned and operated by Heather Randall and Stephanie Goodale. We strive to offer quality clothing at affordable prices, while providing excellent customer service.”

Randall and Goodale said that they made the donation because “we have truly been blessed, and we desire to be blessings to others in our community.“

Meals on Wheels is an all-volunteer group that relies on private donations and fundraising events to enable it to achieve its goal of serving one hot meal a day five days a week to needy persons who have applied for the services of the group and met it’s needs criteria. The volunteers deliver meals along 9 routes in the Union and Buffalo communities serving approximately 70 people a day.

The PLUSH donation will cover approximately 125 meals.

Meals on Wheels uses 99 percent of its budget to purchase the meals it delivers with the rest used for mailing and postage.

“We certainly appreciate their generosity to this much-needed service to the citizens of Buffalo and Union,” Vice Chair Kathy Stepp said Thursday. “This a good start to the season of giving and we thank them for helping us continue to help those in need.”

For more information about Meals on Wheels, the services it provides, its upcoming fundraisers, and/or to make a contribution in support of its efforts call 864-427-1598 or go online at the Meals on Wheel Facebook page.

PLUSH donates $500 to Meals on Wheels

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.