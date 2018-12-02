Carlisle Christmas Parade Dec. 8

Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Town of Carlisle will hold its annual Carlisle Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Image courtesy of the Town of Carlisle The Town of Carlisle will hold its annual Carlisle Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

CARLISLE — While he’s very busy at the North Pole getting ready to deliver toys to children around the world on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus will nevertheless take some time to come to the Town of Carlisle this Saturday and take part in the Carlisle Christmas Parade.

In a statement released this week, Carlisle Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn announced that, as he has every year since the parade began, Santa Claus will be the guest of honor at the Carlisle Christmas Parade which will be held Saturday, December 8, at 2 p.m.

Ferguson-Glenn said that parade participants will begin lining up at 1 p.m. for the parade which will proceed down King-Kennedy Highway (SC 215) and turn on to Janie Glymph Goree Boulevard and conclude at the Carlisle Town Hall.

While the parade itself will then be over, the fun won’t be as Ferguson-Glenn said that refreshments will then be served in the town hall.

After the parade, Santa will head back to the North Pole to continue getting ready to deliver all those toys on Christmas Eve, but he’s not the only one who can help make a child’s Christmas Day merry and bright.

This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be William Glenn who Ferguson-Glenn said due to disability was forced to retire from firefighting after 37 years with the Carlisle Fire Department and as a community volunteer.

“Whether the call came from 911 or the town hall, Mr. Glenn always made himself available,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “He was a great asset to the town hall and to the community at-large. He served in many capacities for the town such as food distribution, serving with the lunch program, organizing school supplies for the children, he just helped out where he was needed.”

Ferguson-Glenn said that the Town of Carlisle is holding its Christmas Toy Drive to provide toys for the children of needy families in the Carlisle Community. She asked that all those participating in Saturday’s parade to please bring a toy for the Christmas Toy Drive and help put a smile on the faces of the community’s neediest children on Christmas Day.

To participate in the Carlisle Christmas Parade call 864-427-1505.

Participants asked to bring toys for Toy Drive

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

