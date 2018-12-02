The Holy Land brought to life

Photo courtesy Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Kathleen Read, Regent, Fair Forest Chapter of NSDAR, poses with USC Union’s Dr. Alan Charles for a picture during the NSDAR’s November meeting. Photo courtesy Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Kathleen Read, Regent, Fair Forest Chapter of NSDAR, poses with USC Union’s Dr. Alan Charles for a picture during the NSDAR’s November meeting.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of NSDAR met on November 6, 2018 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Kathleen Read, Regent, called the meeting to order and gave the devotional. The chapter members repeated the Pledge Of Allegiance to the Flag of the U.S., the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the flag of South Carolina.

For the program, Dr. Allan Charles, popular professor from USC Union, gave a report on his January trip to the Holy Land. He began by giving each person a map of the Holy Land and telling us a little about the geography. He gave us a day by day account of their days in Israel.

Some of the places he told about were Caesarea, the Sea of Galilee, the site of the Sermon on the Mount, Cana, Mt. Tabor, Megiddo, Mt. Carmel, Jerusalem, Nazareth, the Dead Sea, Masada, Ein Gedi, Qumran, and the Garden of Gethsemane. Dr. Charles made the land come alive as he gave his fascinating account. It was enjoyed by all.

The chapter discussed new business and then the meeting was adjourned.

