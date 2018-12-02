A great present for Christmas

Charles Warner | The Union Times The fourth edition of “The Narrative History of Union County, South Carolina” by Dr. Allan Charles is now on sale as a fundraiser for the Union County Museum. Charles Warner | The Union Times The fourth edition of “The Narrative History of Union County, South Carolina” by Dr. Allan Charles is now on sale as a fundraiser for the Union County Museum.

UNION — A book that covers Union County from its beginnings in the 18th century to the beginning of the 21st century is helping raise funds for an institution that preserves the artifacts of that history for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

In a statement released this week, Dr. Allan Charles announced that the fourth edition of his book, “The Narrative History of Union County, South Carolina” is on sale as a fundraising project for the Union County Museum.

All profits from the sale of the book will go directly to the museum as Dr. Charles has given it the copyright.

The press release states that “the book is almost 600 pages counting all the appendices, the index, footnotes, etc., and it makes a great Christmas present.”

It further states that the book, which costs $40, gives “a continuous account of Union’s history from the Indians and early settlers up into the 21st century.”

The announcement states that “people who may not want to read the whole thing can use the table of contents and the index to find the parts and the people that interest them most, because every major event, every important person, every mill and factory, every school and college, and every war are all in there.”

Copies of The Narrative History of Union County, South Carolina are available for purchase at the Union County Museum which is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 1-4 p.m.

For more information about the Union County Museum call 864-429-5081.

