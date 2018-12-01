Parking problems on Main Street

Charles Warner | The Union Times This map of Main Street and the rest of downtown Union shows the areas where parking is permitted for either two hours or 30 minutes. The areas in blue are where two-hour parking is permitted on Main Street. The areas in green are where parking is permitted for two hours on side streets. The areas in red are 30-minute parking. Charles Warner | The Union Times This map of Main Street and the rest of downtown Union shows the areas where parking is permitted for either two hours or 30 minutes. The areas in blue are where two-hour parking is permitted on Main Street. The areas in green are where parking is permitted for two hours on side streets. The areas in red are 30-minute parking.

UNION — What is to be done about the parking situation on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union?

That was the question before the Union City Council Public Safety Committee which met Monday night to hear a presentation on the problem of parking on Main Street and the rest of downtown Union from Union Public Safety Director Sam White.

The Public Safety Committee is chaired by Council Member Vicki Morgan who said that the problem is that “downtown is growing and we want to address the growing pains with the parking. We want to get the input from citizens and business owners about what they thought would be best for parking on Main Street.”

White began by pointing out that over the last several years his department has received a lot of comments from merchants, shoppers, and the public about the parking situation. He said that as a result, he feels it is now time to look at the parking situation on Main Street and possibly come up with a better plan.

In his presentation, White reviewed the history of the parking situation on Main Street since the early 1980s and the changes that have occurred during that time, changes that he said have effected the parking needs of the area. White pointed out that in the early 1980s there were parking meters on Main Street which at the time was the commercial heart of Union with grocery stores, drug stores, and other businesses including the Fairforest Hotel that made it quite busy and needing lots of parking space. He said that the years that followed saw the development of the bypass and the construction of the shopping centers that line it, a development that he said lead to many businesses moving there from Main Street leaving empty storefronts and a reduction in the traffic in that area and less need for parking space.

More recently, however, White said new businesses in the form of specialty shops, hair salons, beauty shops and a coffee shop have moved on to Main Street. Also, White said that the Fairforest Hotel and other properties on and around Main Street have been redeveloped as apartments. Another new development on Main Street has been the opening of housing for students attending USC Union. White said that this has lead to increased activity in the area and thus greater need for parking space.

White said that over the years there have been efforts to deal with the parking situation to make it more convenient and make Main Street more attractive to business and the public. He said that in the 1980s there were complaints about the parking meters driving people away from shopping on Main Street and so they were removed. In the years that followed, however, there were complaints that people were parking too long on Main Street and White said in the early 2000s certain areas on Main Street and the downtown were designated for two-hour parking. He said a few years later this was amended to reduce some of those areas from two hours to 30 minutes.

In his presentation, White also reviewed both city and state statues addressing parking and related issues including signs regulating parking of which he said there are none on Main Street except for one in front of Joyce’s Florist. On the issue of parking tickets, White said that city statute requires they be paid within five days of issuance, but state law — which he said supersedes municipal statue — states that it must be paid within 30 days. In addition, White said that the parking fine is only $5, an amount that he said is decades old.

While the parking areas are painted to denote whether they are for two hours or 30 minutes, White said that the paint is faded, making it hard to notice. He said this is especially a problem for people who are not familiar with Main Street who if they are ticketed complain they did not see the time limit on the pavement due to it being so faded. This, he said, helps give visitors a negative impression regarding Union.

In concluding his address to council, White said these issues need to be addressed in order to fully address the parking situation on Main Street and adapt it to the current and future needs of the businesses there and the public.

Following White’s presentation, the committee heard comments from the public about the parking situation.

Antiques on Main owner Dan O’Shields told council that “there are some needs to be fixed,” particularly as relates to parking for Main Street Junction. O’Shields said that recently he’s seen sandwich boards placed in front of Main Street Junction for an event marking those spaces for loading and unloading. He said there are two or three spaces that can be used for loading and unloading people and items such as food for events that are held there and they should be marked as such.

O’Shields said that parking for events at Main Street Junction is another problem that needs to be dealt with and he feels could be dealt with through the installation of signs directing people to the parking behind the building. He said one sign would be placed at the intersection of Main and North Pinckney streets, another sign at the intersection of North Pinckney and Academy streets, and the third would be placed at the entrance to the parking area directing drivers there. He said that once there, drivers would be close to the entrance right behind Main Street Junction.

Union resident Barbara Rippy also spoke, pointing out when she and her husband arrived in Union in 1969 and opened their business on Main Street, parking was already an issue and remained one throughout the 34 years they operated Smith’s Drug Store. Rippy said that the parking situation on Main Street has always been difficult because, first, some merchants and their employees park on the street where customers would otherwise park, and, today, residents of the apartments on Main Street above the museum also park on the street rather than behind the building.

(Rippy said an exception to this is the USC Union students who live in the 101 West Main Street Student Housing Building. She said they park behind the building instead of parking on Main Street.)

Another challenge is the Main Street Junction which Rippy said “is one of the best things to happen to Main Street.” Despite the benefits it has brought to Main Street, Rippy said Main Street Junction has created added challenges when it comes to parking and that this needs to be addressed.

Rippy said she feels that signs need to be placed on Main Street indicating where and how long people can park on the street.

“The city needs to put up a lot of visible signs so that there is no question that it is two-hour parking,” Rippy said.

Keepsake Jewelers Co-Owner Phillip Lemons said that while the parking situation near his store has improved with the relocation of SCWorks from Main Street it is nevertheless still a problem, especially when there is a function at Main Street Junction during business hours.

“They take up every bit of parking and they are there for the duration,” Lemons said. “When that happens we might as well close up.”

Lemons said the situation is so bad at times that’s he’s had some customers tell him they have to drive around multiple times trying to find a place to park. He said others have to circle around so much trying to find a place to park that they just finally give up and don’t stop.

Union County Museum Director Rozelle Bramlett also spoke, pointing out that “the majority of the people who visit the museum are elderly and it is hard for them to walk two or three blocks if there’s nothing convenient.”

Bramlett said that contributing to that inconvenience are the residents of the apartments above the museum who she said park their cars on the street in front of the museum “all day and all night, sometimes two or three days without moving.”

In addition, Bramlett said that when court is in session at the Union County Courthouse, there are not parking available for couple of blocks in that area.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, Mayor Harold Thompson said that the information would be reviewed by council during its workshop session on Tuesday, December 5. He said he hoped council would then be able to take some actions to move forward on the issue.

Committee hears about downtown parking issues

