Convenience at The Mailbox Store

UNION — Convenience is a word we generally associate with quality service and that’s why City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson says he’s happy about the opening of The Mailbox Store at 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union.

On Wednesday morning, Thompson took part in a ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of The Mailbox Store which first opened its doors to the public on October 22. After cutting the ribbon to formally open the store, Thompson praised The Mailbox Store for the services and convenience it offers the people of Union. Thompson said that he is looking forward to being a customer of the store himself.

“This is a much needed service that has come to Union,” Thompson said. “It is going to get of lot usage.

“For myself, the other day I had to drive to Spartanburg to send a package overseas,” he said. “Now I can just drive around the corner. “

Thompson added that “places like this will make a difference as Union begins to grow.”

Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell also took part in Wednesday’s ceremony, saying of The Mailbox Store “we’re delighted to have them. It is a unique concept that will be utilized by THE community.”

Authorized by the US Postal Service to provide a wide variety of mail-related services to the public, The Mailbox Store essentially functions as a satellite of the local Post Office. It does so by providing those authorized services on an individualized basis designed to meet the needs of customers who need assistance with things such as, for example, packing items to be mailed. The goal of the store is to tailor those services to the needs of each customer without a long wait in line.

While it is authorized to provide those mail-related services, all letters or packages the store handles must still go through the Postal Service to be delivered. The purpose of the store is to assist both its customers and the Postal Service.

The Mailbox Store is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and during its hours of operation, provides the following services:

• Fax

• Copies

• Notary

• Western Union

• Photo Printing

• Sign Making

• Computer Rental

• Mailbox Rental

• Office Supplies

• Passport

• FEDEX, UPS, DHL, USPS Shipping

Santa Claus

Patty Arthur is owner of The Mailbox Story and William Brannon is store manager and during Wednesday’s ceremony they announced that Santa Claus will be at The Mailbox Store on Saturday, December 8 from 1-3 p.m. Pictures can be taken with Santa and the store will have picture packages that parents can choose from.

For more information about The Mailbox Store call 864-447-3005 and/or visit the store’s website (www.the-mailboxstore.com) and Facebook page.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

