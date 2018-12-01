Lockhart Christmas Parade Sunday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week's "News Around Lockhart" column, Connie Porter talks about the Lockhart Christmas Parade which will be held this Sunday (December 2) at 3 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week's "News Around Lockhart" column, Connie Porter talks about the Lockhart Christmas Parade which will be held this Sunday (December 2) at 3 p.m.

Well last Thursday was Thanksgiving, and I kept telling myself that after dinner I was going to write to you. I fell asleep and didn’t think of it again until Friday, which was too late.

I said that I wasn’t going to do a turkey, so I did a roast, just what I cook for Christmas. BUT! let’s backup in this story.

The Saturday before, Chuck bought a turkey, because he wanted to deep fry it, but his friends talked him into the oil-less fryer. So he borrowed one. Thursday morning I called him and asked if the turkey was thawed, he guessed so, and he put it on. Seven hours later the turkey still wasn’t done. So guess who ended up baking turkey, after I made it a point that I wasn’t going to do turkey. I believe he ate turkey all week.

Days Off

Well, my days off went as usual. Monday, I dropped someone’s water tap off at Town Hall, then took the cat for his B12 shot, brought him home, went to post office, CVS, Medihome (delivered gifts for Seniors), Heartland, meeting with Rhonda, about Mr. Redman, Walmart to pick up an order, home, picked up Gina and headed to Spartanburg to pick up orders, and onto Greenville to pick up orders that they wouldn’t send to the same Spartanburg stores. Home by 11 p.m. and finally got supper at midnight. Wednesday, Town Hall for about 45 minutes, class in Chester at 9 a.m., pick up order at Chester Walmart, and onto Spartanburg for supplies and orders, then home and picked up Gina and headed to Rock Hill to pick up orders that they wouldn’t send to Spartanburg Don’t I have wonderful days off??

Christmas Parade

This Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m. will be our annual Christmas Parade. I hate to see my phone bill with all the calls I’ve made for this parade.

I heard the weather was going to be in the 70s. Oh I hope so.

Everyone is welcome. You can even put a float in, or a golf cart. There will be a trophy for the best decorated golf cart. The floats will be Most Original, Best Theme, and Attractive.

Parade Marshall will be Ailene Ashe, who is retiring as Mayor in December. She told all of us that it was a secret and she wanted to announce it at our December meeting, but she put it on Facebook, so I guess it’s not a secret anymore.

Anyway, after the parade, we will go to The Lockhart First Baptist Church for our little Festival of singing and giving out the Trophies.

Puppy Dog

I haven’t reported on the puppy dog in awhile, so here’s an update.

He isn’t eating the furniture anymore, cause there’s only structure left, just a litttle cotton left in the chairs, and he needs to finish pulling up the ugly linoleum, that we couldn’t budge, but he’s done a wonderful job, but it’s just the center of the floor, I need the whole thing up.

He’s great at recycling. I put cardboard or food boxes in it and he pulls it out and chew it up.

He knows how to unlock the trash can also. He drives me crazy!!!

Gina loves him and says he’ll outgrow this. When?? When I’m dead??

He just looks at you with those big sad eyes when he knows he’s in trouble. What can I say!!

Well it’s quite late and I need to say good night, call me at 1-864-545-6652.

News Around Lockhart