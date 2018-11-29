City of Union makes ‘Honor Roll’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) Deputy Director Eric Budds presents Union City Council with the plaque recognizing the City of Union for making the MASC “Honor Roll” for 2018. The Honor Roll recognizes cities whose council members have all successfully completed and graduated from the MASC’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute. Union is one of only 12 cities to achieve that honor in 2018. Charles Warner | The Union Times Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) Deputy Director Eric Budds presents Union City Council with the plaque recognizing the City of Union for making the MASC “Honor Roll” for 2018. The Honor Roll recognizes cities whose council members have all successfully completed and graduated from the MASC’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute. Union is one of only 12 cities to achieve that honor in 2018.

UNION — With a 100 percent graduation rate of the members of the Union City Council the City of Union has made the 2018 Honor Roll.

During its November meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council was addressed by Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) Deputy Director Eric Budds who publicly recognized the council for its achievement.

“The Municipal Association operates what we refer to as the Municipal Elected Officials Institute, we refer to it by the acronym MEO,” Budds said. “It is a basic training program to provide a base level of knowledge for elected officials in key programs or subject areas.”

According to the MASC website (www.masc.sc):

The Municipal Elected Officials Institute consists of both in-person and online courses. Elected officials who complete all of the required coursework receive a certificate and graduate from the Institute.

Officials must complete seven required courses to graduate. Sessions A and B are full-day sessions and are offered in conjunction with the Municipal Association’s Hometown Legislative Action Day held each February. Officials must take Session A before Session B.

The five other required courses are offered at three different times during the year at the regionals councils of governments’ locations. Officials may also take these required courses online.

The subjects in those courses include:

• Basic Budgeting and Municipal Finance

• Forms of Municipal Government

• Freedom of Information Act in SC

• Municipal Governance and Policy

• Municipal Economic Development

Those courses are preceded by “A Session” which covers The City as Employer; Conducting Public Meetings; Visioning, Strategic Planning and Goal Setting; An Overview of Local Government Planning and Zoning; and “B Session” which covers Business License Tax Administration; Ethics and Public Accountability; Intergovernmental Relations; Liability of Municipalities and their Public Officials; Municipal Annexation.

Budds said that all seven members of Union City Council had taken and successfully completed all these courses this year making Union one of the few cities in South Carolina to do so this year. As a result, Budds said that Union has made the MASC’s new “Honor Roll” which began this year.

“The Association beginning this year established an Honor Roll to recognize those municipalities that had 100 percent of their council as graduates of the program,” he said. “In 2018, out of the 271 cities in South Carolina, only 12 achieved the milestone of having 100 percent graduation. Union is one of those 12.”

Following his address, Budds presented council with a plaque from the MASC recognizing their achievement.

All City Council members graduate from ‘MEO’

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

