‘The Nutcracker’ on Main Street

UNION — The last night of November 2018 will be a special one for Union County when the Union County Chamber of Commerce presents “The Nutcracker: A Union County Christmas Event” on Main Street in downtown Union.

“Christmas Open House will be Friday, November 30 from 4-9 p.m.,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jami Trammell said Monday. “The Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. and we already have plenty of entries with more being added. One of the participants in the parade will be ‘Sir Puuur,’ the Carolina Panthers Mascot.

“The parade will be followed by the lighting of the Christmas Tree on the front lawn of the Union County Courthouse sponsored by Union County Tourism,” she said. “The parade will also be followed by photos with Santa Claus at Main Street Junction, carriage rides for both children and adults along Main Street, musical performances by the singing group ‘Eternal Vision,’ and a meet and greet with the Midlands Ghost Chasers.”

Trammell said the open house aspect of the evening will be “a great opportunity by the public to enjoy local shopping with our downtown merchants, both before and after the parade. There will also be plenty of food vendors on Main Street.”

No Christmas Parade is complete without a parade marshal and the parade marshal for this year’s Union Christmas Parade will be retiring SC House District 42 Rep. Mike Anthony.

“The Chamber Board selected Mike Anthony to serve as parade marshal in honor of his service to Union County over the last three decades,” Trammell said.

Anthony has represented Union County and the rest of District 42 in the SC House of Representatives for the past 16 years. Prior to his election to the House 42 seat, Anthony was Head Football Coach at Union High School and during his tenure guided the Yellow Jackets Football Team to three state championships.

Trammell said that each year’s Union Christmas Parade will have a theme and that the theme of this year’s parade will be “The Nutcracker.” She said that each float in the parade will be judged in part by how closely it conforms to the theme and the top three will be recognized with the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes, respectively.

Events And Activities

The following events will be part of Christmas Open House which will be held Friday from 4-9 p.m. including the Union Christmas Parade which will begin at 6 p.m.:

• Photos With Santa at Main Street Junction. Each photo will be $5. Refreshments will be served.

• Eternal Vision will perform on the patio adjacent to Main Street Junction from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

• Carriage Rides — $5 for adults and $3 for children. Boarding will be in front of South State Bank.

• Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Union County Courthouse lawn directly following parade.

• Meet & Greet with Midlands Ghost Chasers outside SC Works.

• Look for Sir Puuur of the Carolina Panthers during the parade.

• Musical performances on the front steps of the Union County Courthouse by the Buffalo Elementary School Chorus at 7:45 p.m. and the Monarch Elementary School Chorus at 8:15 p.m.

Open House Specials And Deals

“Shop Local” is the message of Downtown Open House and Trammell said the following downtown merchants will offer the following specials and even entertainment during Friday’s event:

• Kimbrell’s — Sofas for $199, Benches & Storage Benches for $149, and Recliners starting at $199.

• Smith’s Jewelry Store — Layaway Available, sales throughout the store, refreshments available.

• Something Special — Christmas pictures and ornaments on sale.

• Keepsake Jewelers — Patti Turner and Kelly Allen singing.

• TC’s Jewelers — Sales with % off marked on each showcase, new shipment of Citizen Watches 20% off ECO drive watches, sales on Select Items 20-50% off, refreshments will be served. All diamonds 40% off during Open House Only.

• Union County Museum will be open for tours, Stained Glass Ornaments of Union Schools and Historical Places — $20 each, Private Collections of Dolls will be on display

• Union County Arts Council — Local Artists Showcased, all items are hand crafted and for sale! Music performed by local artists including Jordan Lawson.

• Plenty of food vendors.

For more information about Downtown Open House contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039 or unionsc.com.

Christmas Parade & Open House Downtown this Friday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

