Rippy gives Jr. Civitans $1,000

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Member of the Union Junior Civitan Club were able to take a trip to Charleston to participate in a Junior Civitan fundraiser this past weekend thanks to a $1,000 donation from Barbara Rippy. The six Junior Civitans from Union who went to the event were Chandler Austin, Grant Berry, Katie Wagner, Jaquarius Norman, Brianna Bailey and Jordan Lawson. Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Member of the Union Junior Civitan Club were able to take a trip to Charleston to participate in a Junior Civitan fundraiser this past weekend thanks to a $1,000 donation from Barbara Rippy. The six Junior Civitans from Union who went to the event were Chandler Austin, Grant Berry, Katie Wagner, Jaquarius Norman, Brianna Bailey and Jordan Lawson. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Civitan Barbara Rippy (front right) donated $1,000 to the Union Junior Civitan Club to enable them to travel to "Fun Fest Weekend" in Charleston last weekend. The event was a fundraiser by Junior Civitans in the state to raise money for the Civitan International Research Center. Picture with Rippy are Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Junior Civitan Brianna Bailey, Junior Civitan Student Advisor Amy Austin, Junior Civitan Chandler Austin, Junior Civitan Jaquarius Norman, and Junior Civitan Grant Berry. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Civitan Barbara Rippy (front right) donated $1,000 to the Union Junior Civitan Club to enable them to travel to "Fun Fest Weekend" in Charleston last weekend. The event was a fundraiser by Junior Civitans in the state to raise money for the Civitan International Research Center. Picture with Rippy are Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Junior Civitan Brianna Bailey, Junior Civitan Student Advisor Amy Austin, Junior Civitan Chandler Austin, Junior Civitan Jaquarius Norman, and Junior Civitan Grant Berry.

UNION COUNTY — The generosity of a local benefactor enabled members of the Union Junior Civitan Club to take a trip this past weekend and give to a good cause.

During a meeting of the Union Civitan Club earlier this month, Civitan Barbara Rippy gave the Union Junior Civitan Club $1,000.

Union Junior Civitan Club Advisor Amy Austin said Rippy’s donation was used to pay for a trip by six Junior Civitans — Chandler Austin, Grant Berry, Katie Wagner, Jaquarius Norman, Brianna Bailey and Jordan Lawson — and two adult advisors — Austin and Chelse Kelly — to Charleston this past weekend for “Fun Fest Weekend.”

Austin said that in order to attend Fun Fest Weekend, each Junior Civitan had to bring a minimum of $30 in donations for the Civitan International Research Center. She said that the six Junior Civitans from Union each made the required $30 donation or $180 in total, the funds coming from Rippy’s donation.

In addition to Rippy, Austin said that Embroidery by Karen Finch, Plush LLC, and Doug and Pam Gilliam also made donations towards the trip.

On Saturday morning, Austin said the Junior Civitans walked as a group across the Ravenel Bridge (Cooper River Bridge). She said this was the fundraising activity for Fun Fest and raised $3,570.

Austin said the remainder of the funds donated by Rippy were used to pay for the group to stay at the Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant where the Fun Fest Weekend meetings and activities were held. She said the funds were also used to pay for the group’s meals.

While at Fun Fest Weekend, Austin said the Junior Civitans attended a Carolina Stingray’s hockey match Saturday evening.

About CIRC

According to its website (https://www.uab.edu/research) the Civitan International Research Center (CIRC) is “an interdisciplinary center focusing on the development of the mind-brain through our unique mission of service, education and research. The CIRC was established in 1989 on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham with the support of Civitan International — a volunteer service organization.”

It states that “the mission of the Civitan International Research Center is to improve the well-being and the quality of life of individuals and families affected by intellectual and developmental disabilities.” It further states that in the course of carrying out its mission, CIRC seeks to:

• Expand our knowledge about human development and developmental disabilities through basic and applied research;

• Provide interdisciplinary clinical and research training in developmental disabilities;

• Use this knowledge to develop and provide high quality, exemplary services and programs

• Exchange information in a timely way with consumers, practitioners, scientists, and society

The website state that CIRC’s “activities are guided by a strong commitment to values that recognize all people first as individuals. Through partnerships with consumers, professionals, organizations, and agencies, the Civitan Center seeks to shape policy decisions related to research and to increase the opportunities for inclusion, independence, productivity, and personal life satisfaction for individuals with developmental disabilities.”

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Member of the Union Junior Civitan Club were able to take a trip to Charleston to participate in a Junior Civitan fundraiser this past weekend thanks to a $1,000 donation from Barbara Rippy. The six Junior Civitans from Union who went to the event were Chandler Austin, Grant Berry, Katie Wagner, Jaquarius Norman, Brianna Bailey and Jordan Lawson. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Junior-Civitans.jpeg Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Member of the Union Junior Civitan Club were able to take a trip to Charleston to participate in a Junior Civitan fundraiser this past weekend thanks to a $1,000 donation from Barbara Rippy. The six Junior Civitans from Union who went to the event were Chandler Austin, Grant Berry, Katie Wagner, Jaquarius Norman, Brianna Bailey and Jordan Lawson. Donna McMurray | The Union Times

Civitan Barbara Rippy (front right) donated $1,000 to the Union Junior Civitan Club to enable them to travel to "Fun Fest Weekend" in Charleston last weekend. The event was a fundraiser by Junior Civitans in the state to raise money for the Civitan International Research Center. Picture with Rippy are Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Junior Civitan Brianna Bailey, Junior Civitan Student Advisor Amy Austin, Junior Civitan Chandler Austin, Junior Civitan Jaquarius Norman, and Junior Civitan Grant Berry. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Baraba-Rippy-donation.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times

Civitan Barbara Rippy (front right) donated $1,000 to the Union Junior Civitan Club to enable them to travel to "Fun Fest Weekend" in Charleston last weekend. The event was a fundraiser by Junior Civitans in the state to raise money for the Civitan International Research Center. Picture with Rippy are Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair (left) and Junior Civitan Brianna Bailey, Junior Civitan Student Advisor Amy Austin, Junior Civitan Chandler Austin, Junior Civitan Jaquarius Norman, and Junior Civitan Grant Berry.

Money used for trip and donations

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.