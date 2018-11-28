Championship game tickets on sale

UNION COUNTY — Tickets for Friday’s 3A Upper State Championship Game are now on sale.

In a statement released this morning, Union County High School Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that tickets for Friday’s game between the UCHS Yellow Jackets and the Chester High School Cyclones will be sold at the Union County Stadium Office Wednesday (today), Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Sherbert also announced that due to another event previously scheduled, there will be no parking in the Union County Fairgrounds on Friday night.

The press release also included the following playoff game reminders:

• Tickets are $8 (per SCHSL)

• Only SCHSL Passes will be accepted (per SCHSL)

• Reserved parking in the stadium parking lot will be honored

• Reserved seats will be honored, but a ticket will have to be purchased

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_UCHS-YJ-6.jpg

At the Union County Stadium Office