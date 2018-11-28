Praying to trust in God’s response

Charles Warner | The Union Times Do the right thing. What does that mean? What is the right thing? The answer to those questions can take many forms depending upon the context in which they are asked, but the message on this wall suggests an answer to those questions. It also suggests an answer to another, equally important question: What is the wrong thing? The answer to that last question is suggested by the drawing in the corner of the gun with the line draw through it. The wrong thing is violence, the criminal violence that all too often disrupts our neighborhoods and communities, disruptions that often result in tragedy. The right thing is suggested by the message at the center: “The Cup Of God. Let His Spirit Pour Out On Me.” The right thing is to let the Holy Spirit pour down upon us the way it did on that first Day of Pentecost and change our lives forever. It is partaking of the cup — and the bread — offered by Christ at The Last Supper, of His blood shed and His body broken for us so that we might be saved from our sins and receive eternal salvation. So do the right thing, reject the path of violence, of sin, of rebellion against God, the path of the Devil, and instead welcome Christ into your heart and let Him lead and guide and direct you into a better life. By doing so, you can, under His guidance and direction, help make this world a better place, and will, in time, enjoy life everlasting in the eternal home that Christ has made ready for all who accept Him as Lord and Savior.

Read Matthew 21:18-22

[Jesus] left [the disciples] and went away once more and prayed the third time.

— Matthew 26:44 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear heavenly Father, help us to continue praying faithfully, trusting that you will respond. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I will persistent in my prayers.

