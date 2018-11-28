Photo courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Melissa Youngblood, (third from left), Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, poses for a picture with the members of the Midlands Ghost Chasers — Larry and Jane Pettit, Erin and Joe Nelson, and Will Darnell — a team of paranormal investigators who have worked with Youngblood investigating supernatural activity at a number of local historic sites. The result of those investigations can be seen on the “Union County Spirit Encounters” TV series on Channel 192. Photo courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Melissa Youngblood, (third from left), Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, poses for a picture with the members of the Midlands Ghost Chasers — Larry and Jane Pettit, Erin and Joe Nelson, and Will Darnell — a team of paranormal investigators who have worked with Youngblood investigating supernatural activity at a number of local historic sites. The result of those investigations can be seen on the “Union County Spirit Encounters” TV series on Channel 192.

UNION — Ever since I was a child, I have always loved Halloween, scary movies, haunted houses, and “hunting for ghosts.” Even now at 45 years old, I have the absolute best time going to haunted houses, looking for “spirits,” and getting scared. So a story about such is right up my alley.

Over the years, I’ve filmed many haunted houses in the area and would feature them on our local cable TV channel, The Union Connection Channel 192, every year around Halloween. A few years back I had an idea to do something a little different than the average haunted house TV show.

Cross Keys House Hauntings

For the past several years each spring in April, I have covered the Living History Event at the Cross Keys House. About three or four years ago I was talking with William Earl Sprouse at that year’s Cross Keys House Living History event about something I encountered in the attic while filming there that day.

My initial trip to the attic showed a light on in a small cubbyhole in the attic of the house. I went back down to check on one of my part-time employees and that employee wanted to see the attic because they had never seen it. Upon returning to the attic this light I had seen on before was now off and I had passed no one else on my way to and from the first trip to the attic.

I asked Mr. Sprouse if there was some sort of timer on the light and he said there was not. I thought it was very odd that the light went off completely by itself. It was then that he began telling me about other strange things that happen at the Cross Keys House frequently.

One involved a part of a curtain rod in one of the bedrooms always falling off and rolling around on the floor in a direction that it could not possibly roll. Another thing that has happened there was originally told to me by Ms. Ola Jean Kelly who was Executive Director of the Union County Museum at the time. She had told me an incidence where a group of ladies were staying at the Cross Keys House for an event that weekend and some antique shoes that always stayed on the stairs beside the bed mysteriously moved.

Halloween TV Show

All of these unexplained things gave me an idea to do a “ghost story” at the Cross Keys House for the next Halloween TV show. Mr. Sprouse told me he would be glad to let me in the house to film the story and for me to let him know when I was ready to come. Unfortunately before I ever got to do the story, I encountered some major health issues within the next few years. So the story had to be put on hold. But for this year’s Halloween season I was finally able to make that original story idea now come to life.

I did lots of research over the last few months and years and discovered that the Cross Keys House was not the only place in Union County where mysterious activity had been encountered. In fact, there are lots of historical and well known places in our area that have had lots of reported suspicious activity. So I set out to film the first location for my project which was the LW Long Resource Center across from the Union County Courthouse where the Friends of the Library bookstore is currently housed. The back of that building used to be the old African-American community hospital. I recruited a few friends to help me “search for ghosts” for this TV story.

Paranormal Investigators

I met a lady through a friend that evening, Jennifer Chatelain, who contacted a paranormal investigation team that originated near the Columbia area and she told them what I was working on. They immediately jumped on board and wanted to help. Within 48 hours they were here to help me with my next location and from there a partnership developed between myself, The Union Connection Channel 192, and the Midlands Ghost Chasers.

I was amazed at the things I saw happen the first night this team was here. I never really expected to get a real communication with a spirit. But that’s what happened through many devices and paranormal equipment they brought with them. I witnessed a flashlight coming on all by itself in response to questions asked. I witnessed different other pieces of equipment light up all on their own.

This team conducts the same type of investigations as you would see on popular TV shows on the Travel Channel like Dead Files, Ghost Adventures, etc. It’s actually quite interesting to see in person. It’s more of a scientific approach to spirits versus something scary. Upon first meeting the team I saw right off they are top notch and very professional and they came rolling in with about 10 or more boxes of equipment used to communicate with the spirits.

I know there are lots of people who may say ghosts aren’t real and that’s their right to believe what they chose to. As of yet I haven’t actually seen a ghost but the things I have seen happen are enough to cause me to believe they are real. I’ve heard a voice out of nowhere show up on voice recordings and felt an entire room get ice cold for no reason whatsoever.

“Union County Spirit Encounters”

The new TV series I started on The Union Connection is called “Union County Spirit Encounters” and features several local locations where spirit activity has been encountered or reported. The series began airing Halloween night.

Currently airing on Channel 192 are shows featuring USC-Union, Union Medical Center, LW Long Resource Center, and the Inn at Merridun. Other locations we have already investigated and filmed that will be aired in the near future are the Cross Keys House, the site of the Victor Bishop murder from the early 1940s, the Gist Cemetery, and many others are already in the works.

The shows are not just about spirits. There is a lot of history that is told about these locations during the segments, so it is both intriguing and educational at the same time.

About The Midlands Ghost Chasers

The founder of the Midlands Ghost Chasers is Joe Nelson who started the team with his best friend, Will Darnell. Other members of the team include Erin Nelson, Joe’s wife, and Jane and Larry Pettit who are a couple that first met the team through winning an investigation with them. Together, they have investigated at several historic landmarks which include Proctor Hall in Camden and the Charleston Jail among many others, one in St. Augustine, Florida. They have recently took part in a Meet and Greet event at the 2nd & Charles bookstore in Columbia and were among several featured guests at this year’s “Growl at the Moon” which took place at the SC State Museum this past October.

The Midlands Ghost Chasers have taken a liking to Union County and have plans to return for many more investigations. Their next visit to Union will be as a participant entry in this year’s Union Christmas Parade on November 30 and after the parade they will have a Meet and Greet in front of the old SC Works building beside Downtown Main Street Student Housing and across the street from Keepsake Jewelers. During the Christmas Open House event following the parade you can meet them, ask them questions, and see some of their equipment and learn how it works.

For more about this story, see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Melissa Youngblood, (third from left), Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, poses for a picture with the members of the Midlands Ghost Chasers — Larry and Jane Pettit, Erin and Joe Nelson, and Will Darnell — a team of paranormal investigators who have worked with Youngblood investigating supernatural activity at a number of local historic sites. The result of those investigations can be seen on the “Union County Spirit Encounters” TV series on Channel 192. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Melissa-Ghost-Chasers.jpg Photo courtesy of Melissa Youngblood Melissa Youngblood, (third from left), Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192, poses for a picture with the members of the Midlands Ghost Chasers — Larry and Jane Pettit, Erin and Joe Nelson, and Will Darnell — a team of paranormal investigators who have worked with Youngblood investigating supernatural activity at a number of local historic sites. The result of those investigations can be seen on the “Union County Spirit Encounters” TV series on Channel 192.

Series investigates supernatural activity

By Melissa Youngblood Special to The Union Times

Melissa Youngblood is Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192.

Melissa Youngblood is Media Information Technology Director for The Union Connection Cable Channel 192.