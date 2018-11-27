Supervisors make friendly wager

UNION COUNTY — There’s a lot riding on Friday’s football game between the Union County High School Yellow Jackets and the Chester High School Cyclones.
First, there’s the 3A Upper State Championship. Then, there’s lunch.
On Monday, Union County Supervisor Frank Hart welcomed Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart to his officer in the Union County Courthouse where the two shook hands on a friendly wager they’ve made on the outcome of Friday’s game.
In a statement released announcing the wager, Hart said the loser will buy the winner a lunch at a restaurant of the winner’s choice in the winner’s county.
Hart said the wager between himself and Stuart is in recognition of what Friday’s game represents.
“We are very excited about the game this coming Friday,” Hart said. “Regardless of how the game turns out, it is a major accomplishment that the Upper State Championship will be decided between two rural neighboring counties! Congratulations to the Union and Chester teams, coaches, and staff!”
The 3A Upper State Championship Game between the Yellow Jackets and the Cyclones will be played at the Union County Stadium this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
