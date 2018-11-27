Ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, opened October 22, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of the store will be held Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, opened October 22, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of the store will be held Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m.

UNION — The Mailbox Store began providing individualized mail-related services on October 22 and its opening will be celebrated this Wednesday (November 28) with an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, The Mailbox Store essentially functions as a satellite of the US Postal Service which has authorized it to provide a wide variety of mail-related services to the public. The store provides those services on an individualized basis designed to meet the needs of customers who need assistance with things such as, for example, packing items to be mailed. The goal of the store is to tailor those services to the needs of each customer without a long wait in line.

While it is authorized to provide those mail-related services, all letters or packages the store handles must still go through the Postal Service to be delivered. The purpose of the store is to assist both its customers and the Postal Service.

The Mailbox Store is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and during its hours of operation, provides the following services:

• Fax

• Copies

• Notary

• Western Union

• Photo Printing

• Sign Making

• Computer Rental

• Mailbox Rental

• Office Supplies

• Passport

• FEDEX, UPS, DHL, USPS Shipping

The public will have an opportunity to see those services during Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those in attendance will also get to enjoy refreshments.

Patty Arthur is owner of The Mailbox Story and William Brannon is store manager.

For more information about The Mailbox Store call 864-447-3005 and/or visit the store’s website (www.the-mailboxstore.com) and Facebook page.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, opened October 22, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of the store will be held Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_web1_The-Mailbox-Store.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Mailbox Store, 231 Thompson Boulevard, Union, opened October 22, providing a variety of mail and shipping services. A ribbon-cutting ceremony sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce celebrating the opening of the store will be held Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m.

To celebrate the opening of ‘The Mailbox Store’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.