USC holds its own against Clemson

Photo by Brett Shugart USC Quarterback Jake Bentley looks to throw. Bentley had 510 yards passing and 5 touchdowns in the loss. Photo by Brett Shugart USC Quarterback Jake Bentley looks to throw. Bentley had 510 yards passing and 5 touchdowns in the loss. Photo by Brett Shugart Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence awaits the snap on Clemson’s first offensive possession. Photo by Brett Shugart Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence awaits the snap on Clemson’s first offensive possession. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith makes a catch against the Tigers. Photo by Brett Shugart Gamecock Shi Smith makes a catch against the Tigers.

CLEMSON — The South Carolina Gamecocks defied most people’s expectations in Saturday night’s game against Clemson. According to Vegas, Clemson was a 26.5 point favorite over the Gamecocks. According to other experts the score could be much worse than that. The Gamecocks, however, held their own against the number two ranked team in the county. While the South Carolina offense looked as good as they probably have in years, their defense, riddled with injury, was no match for the high powered Clemson offense.

The Tigers ended up winning the game 56-35, racking up nearly 750 yards of offense against the porous Carolina defense. Trevor Lawrence was good, throwing for 393 yards on 27 completions, and Travis Etienne continued his great season with 28 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns. However, the highly touted Clemson defense wasn’t very good on Saturday. South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley was 32 for 50 passing for 510 yards and five touchdowns. This raises big questions about the Clemson secondary going forward into the post season. Deebo Samuel had ten catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns while Union’s own Shi Smith caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. The South Carolina offense may have provided a blueprint to Clemson’s future opponents on how to defeat the Tigers. It appeared that Clemson had real trouble covering the middle of the field.

When your defense is as bad as South Carolina’s was on Saturday night you have to rely on your offense to keep the football away from the Clemson offense. South Carolina’s inability to run the football, a problem they have had for a couple years now, wouldn’t allow the Gamecocks to do that.

It looks to me that South Carolina has closed the gap on Clemson somewhat. Are they anywhere close to the Tigers talent wise, no. Saturday night I thought the South Carolina offense played as well as the Clemson offense minus the two red zone appearances where the Gamecocks came away with zero points. That goes back to Carolina’s inability to run the football. Jake Bentley, who has drawn a ton of criticism this year, was fantastic. Since the second half of the Texas A&M game he has been a different quarterback. His performance on Saturday should silence most of the critics, most of whom claim to be Gamecock fans.

As for Clemson, the Tigers could be in trouble in the playoffs. Against a team like Alabama that can play defense and score on offense the Tigers may struggle. If the Tiger secondary is going to allow Jake Bentley to throw on them like they did, what will Tua do? The Bama or Notre Dame defenses aren’t going to be filled with a bunch of backup players like the Gamecocks had Saturday night. Brent Venables is going to earn his paycheck over the next month trying to adjust this defense and get them ready to play against high level competition. He’s one of the best, if not the best in the country. If anybody can get it done, it is him.

Finally, a lot of Gamecock fans are upset about Dabo calling for Clemson to score a final touchdown with thirty-nine seconds on the clock. Gamecock fans think the Tigers should have taken a knee and ended the game instead of adding to the stat sheet. I understand what they are saying scoring again there was unnecessary, however how would most of those Gamecock fans reacted if the shoe was on the other foot? Would you take the opportunity to run the score up on your arch-rival? Think about it before you answer. My only problem with it is Dabo denying that they did it. Dabo could be seen on the sideline on national TV telling the offense to hurry up to the line. No question he wanted them to punch it in and run up the score. Again, I have no problem with him doing that to his rival, however if you are going to do it, you have to own it.

Gamecocks finish game 35 to 56 for Tigers

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

