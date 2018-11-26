4K students spend time reading

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Books can be big or they can be small, but the important thing to remember is that they are there to be read and that’s what these 4k students are doing in class at Buffalo Elementary School.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School You can hold a book up to your face as you read it or you can set it on your lap like these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Reading is one of the foundations of learning and one of the places we learn to read at is at school with the help of the teachers there and that’s the case with these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There are plenty ways to read books including read together with a classmate at school and that’s what these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

BUFFALO — School is back in session and Buffalo Elementary School’s 4K classes love to read!

Picture books, big books, read alouds, and partner reading are just a few of the ways that students spend time reading.

Read your favorite book, then read it over and over!

Reading everyday is a great habit to start!

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There are plenty ways to read books including read together with a classmate at school and that’s what these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-4K-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School There are plenty ways to read books including read together with a classmate at school and that’s what these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Reading is one of the foundations of learning and one of the places we learn to read at is at school with the help of the teachers there and that’s the case with these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-4K-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Reading is one of the foundations of learning and one of the places we learn to read at is at school with the help of the teachers there and that’s the case with these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School You can hold a book up to your face as you read it or you can set it on your lap like these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-4K-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School You can hold a book up to your face as you read it or you can set it on your lap like these 4K students at Buffalo Elementary School are doing.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Books can be big or they can be small, but the important thing to remember is that they are there to be read and that’s what these 4k students are doing in class at Buffalo Elementary School.