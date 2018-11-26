Students enjoy ‘Chocolate Science’

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Haley Holcombe’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School learned about changing solids into liquids and back again by using chocolate. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students in Mrs. Haley Holcombe’s second grade class at Foster Park Elementary School learned about changing solids into liquids and back again by using chocolate.

UNION — Mrs. Haley Holcombe’s second graders at Foster Park Elementary School enjoyed a tasty science experiment.

They turned a solid into a liquid by heating it and then watched it turn back to a solid by cooling it.

The item they used in their experiment was chocolate.

What a fun (and delicious) way to learn about solids and liquids!

