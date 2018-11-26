4th graders join MES Book Club

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These 4th grade students at Monarch Elementary School have signed up for the weekly Book Club. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These 4th grade students at Monarch Elementary School have signed up for the weekly Book Club.

MONARCH — Students in 4th grade at Monarch Elementary School signed up to participate in a weekly Book Club during lunch.

These students are enjoying several chapters each week!

They read at home, then come to Book Club with lots of questions, ideas, and interesting discussions.

Monarch Stars are raising the bar!

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These 4th grade students at Monarch Elementary School have signed up for the weekly Book Club. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_MES-Book-Club-Sign-Up.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These 4th grade students at Monarch Elementary School have signed up for the weekly Book Club.

Club meets once a week during lunch