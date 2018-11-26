Earthquake Awareness Week at MES

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These students at Monarch Elementary School took shelter under this table as part of the the Great American Shakeout Earthquake Drill the school took part in during Earthquake Awareness Week. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These students at Monarch Elementary School took shelter under this table as part of the the Great American Shakeout Earthquake Drill the school took part in during Earthquake Awareness Week.

MONARCH — As part of Earthquake Awareness Week, students at Monarch Elementary School participated in the Great American Shakeout Earthquake Drill on Thursday, October 18 at 10:18 a.m.

Teachers also included earthquake awareness activities in their classrooms throughout the week.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School These students at Monarch Elementary School took shelter under this table as part of the the Great American Shakeout Earthquake Drill the school took part in during Earthquake Awareness Week.

Students take part in earthquake drills