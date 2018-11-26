PAW Patrol’s Marshall visits BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School “Marshall” from the TV series “PAW Patrol” was at Buffalo Elementary School recently to help the Buffalo Fire Department teach kindergarten, first grade, and second grade students about fire safety.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Firefighters from the Buffalo Fire Department visited Buffalo Elementary School recently to help promote fire safety.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A firefighter with the Buffalo Fire Department wears turnout gear while shaking hands with students during a fire safety program at Buffalo Elementary School.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School lined up for a picture with the truck from the Buffalo Fire Department which was brought to the school to help promote fire safety.

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Fire Department visited students at Buffalo Elementary on Friday, October 5, 2018.

Kindergarten, first and second grade students learned about fire safety from real-life firefighters.

“Marshall” from the TV series “Paw Patrol” also made a special appearance to encourage fire safety.

