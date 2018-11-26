Cleaning up after an oil spill

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School If a bird is caught in an oil spill in the ocean, how do you clean it up and save its life and, at the same time, clean up the ocean and save its life? That’s what these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine as part of a class study of the world’s ecosystems and how humans affect them.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Oil spills in the ocean have to be cleaned up and these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine the best way to do so. The class is studying the world’s ecosystems and the impact of the human race on them.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean the oil off of the feather of a bird that’s been caught in an oil spill in the ocean? That’s what these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine as part of a class study of the world’s ecosystems and they are affected by human actions.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to find the best way to clean up an oil spill in the ocean as part of a classroom study of the world’s ecosystems and impact humans have on them.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School have been studying how the world’s ecosystems including the ocean are impacted by the human race.

BUFFALO — The students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School have been studying ecosystems in science and how they are affected by humans.

During the unit of study, students learned about the ocean ecosystem.

This activity simulated an oil spill in the ocean, and students were challenged to clean up the feather of a bird that was harmed during the oil spill.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School have been studying how the world’s ecosystems including the ocean are impacted by the human race.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-STEM-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School have been studying how the world’s ecosystems including the ocean are impacted by the human race.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to find the best way to clean up an oil spill in the ocean as part of a classroom study of the world’s ecosystems and impact humans have on them.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-STEM-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to find the best way to clean up an oil spill in the ocean as part of a classroom study of the world’s ecosystems and impact humans have on them.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean the oil off of the feather of a bird that’s been caught in an oil spill in the ocean? That’s what these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine as part of a class study of the world’s ecosystems and they are affected by human actions.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-STEM-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean the oil off of the feather of a bird that’s been caught in an oil spill in the ocean? That’s what these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine as part of a class study of the world’s ecosystems and they are affected by human actions.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Oil spills in the ocean have to be cleaned up and these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine the best way to do so. The class is studying the world’s ecosystems and the impact of the human race on them.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_BES-STEM-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Oil spills in the ocean have to be cleaned up and these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine the best way to do so. The class is studying the world’s ecosystems and the impact of the human race on them.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School If a bird is caught in an oil spill in the ocean, how do you clean it up and save its life and, at the same time, clean up the ocean and save its life? That’s what these students in Mrs. Stacie Austin’s third grade class at Buffalo Elementary School are trying to determine as part of a class study of the world’s ecosystems and how humans affect them.