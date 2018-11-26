Professional learning at BES

Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Teachers at Buffalo Elementary School recently underwent 4.0 Rubric Training led by Union County School District Director of Secondary Education Trey Forrester. Image courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Teachers at Buffalo Elementary School recently underwent 4.0 Rubric Training led by Union County School District Director of Secondary Education Trey Forrester.

BUFFALO — Teachers at Buffalo Elementary School are lifelong learners!

Recently, the faculty participated in training on the new educator evaluation tool and effective instructional practices to impact student achievement and educator effectiveness.

The 4.0 Rubric Training was led by the Union County School District’s Director of Secondary Education, Mr. Trey Forrester.

BES teachers are dedicated to preparing students for their future and all that is yet to come!

Teachers take part in 4.0 Rubric Training