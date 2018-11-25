SGA donates to ‘Truck Full of Toys’

Photo courtesy of USC Union WBCU Station Manager Chris Woodson (left) accepts toys donated to the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign donated by the USC Union Student Government Association. Presenting the toys were SGA members Lindsey Jarvis and Bryana Vaughan, and USC Union Admissions Counselor and SGA Advisor JC Fore. Photo courtesy of USC Union WBCU Station Manager Chris Woodson (left) accepts toys donated to the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign donated by the USC Union Student Government Association. Presenting the toys were SGA members Lindsey Jarvis and Bryana Vaughan, and USC Union Admissions Counselor and SGA Advisor JC Fore.

UNION COUNTY — Two Christmas traditions sponsored by WBCU Radio got some support this week from a USC Union student group and from the City of Union.

Truck Full Of Toys

In a statement released Tuesday, USC Union announced that its Student Government Association (SGA) had participated in WBCU’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign. The press release states the SGA “purchased toys for all genders and ages with the $300 raised from donations during the USC Union SGA Thanksgiving luncheon.”

The toys were presented to WBCU Station Manager Chris by SGA members and USC Union Admissions Counselor and SGA Advisor JC Fore who said “I am very glad I was able to work with SGA in serving the community and helping children have a merry Christmas.”

For nearly a quarter of a century, WBCU has conducted its “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” toy drive each Christmas season. The drive collects donations of new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations which can be used to purchase toys for distribution by the Salvation Army. All of the toys collected through the drive go to children in Union County.

Operation Stocking Stuffer

Also on Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to support WBCU’s “Operation Stocking Stuffer” campaign.

In Operation Stocking Stuffer, WBCU donates and delivers gifts and cards to the residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

To do that, WBCU seeks the support of businesses and other local institutions, offering them the opportunity to be “Angel” or “Tree” sponsors for a donation of $900 or $600 respectively receive, respectively, the following promotional packages in return:

Angel — 100 30-second commercials; promotional announcements; and items and cards delivered in their name.

Tree — 50 30-second commercials; promotional announcements; and items and cards delivered in their name.

Council voted to be a “Tree” sponsor for Operation Stocking Stuffer.

Woodson thanked both the USC Union SGA and Union City Council for support Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys and Operation Stocking Stuffer.

“Truck Full of Toys and Operation Stocking Stuffer are ways we can give back to the community,” Woodson said Wednesday. “The truck’s focus is on toys for children in Union County and Operation Stocking Stuffer allows us to purchase gifts for all the area nursing homes. We appreciate everybody’s support and anybody who wants to make a donation may do so here at the radio station.”

If you would like to support Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys and /or Operation Stocking Stuffer contact WBCU Radio Station at 864-427-2411.

Photo courtesy of USC Union WBCU Station Manager Chris Woodson (left) accepts toys donated to the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign donated by the USC Union Student Government Association. Presenting the toys were SGA members Lindsey Jarvis and Bryana Vaughan, and USC Union Admissions Counselor and SGA Advisor JC Fore. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_USC-Union-Truck-Full-of-Toys.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union WBCU Station Manager Chris Woodson (left) accepts toys donated to the station’s “Truck Full of Toys for Union County Girls and Boys” campaign donated by the USC Union Student Government Association. Presenting the toys were SGA members Lindsey Jarvis and Bryana Vaughan, and USC Union Admissions Counselor and SGA Advisor JC Fore.

City supporting ‘Operation Stocking Stuffer’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.